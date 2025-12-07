Ben Griffin Reveals Why He Rejected Tiger Woods’ Invite for $5 Million Event

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

At the beginning of 2025, Ben Griffin wouldn’t have thought that he would be one of the top players on the PGA Tour. Yet, he is ending the season as one of the front-runners for the Player of the Year award. But when it came to picking a date for his wedding, he had already decided to choose a time he thought he wouldn’t be playing an event. That was during the week of the $5 million purse event, the 2025 Hero World Challenge.

Speaking to Front Office Sports, Griffin told David Rumsey, “If I have a bad year, I’m gonna have to go to Q-School.” He was prepared to lose his PGA Tour membership and get demoted to Q-School. Instead, Griffin ended up winning three titles this year and was also picked for the Ryder Cup team. His unbelievable year led to him getting a call from Tiger Woods‘ team for the Hero World Challenge. But he had to unfortunately reject it.

Griffin had already saved the date for his wedding for December 6, 2025. It would have been impossible for him to shuffle between getting married and playing the third round of the 2025 Hero World Challenge. He expressed how disappointed he was about missing out on the opportunity.

“It’s a bummer to not be able to play in the Hero. But I’m honestly so excited,” Griffin admitted. As one door closed, another stayed open. He is soon going to get married to his fiancée, Dana Myeroff. They have been engaged since July 2024. Myeroff has been seen behind the ropes, cheering her soon-to-be husband multiple times.

Interestingly, he was not the only one who didn’t believe that he would have a prolific season. Even the fans didn’t have faith in him at one point.

Ben Griffin’s lack of faith in his abilities was reflected in the golf community as well

Ben Griffin is a married man now! He tied the knot with Dana Myeroff on Saturday, December 6, 2025. Griffin had his sponsor and trusted associate, the CEO of Lord Abbett, Doug Sieg, officiate the wedding. And it was a beautiful occasion all around. However, the wedding would have been delayed had Griffin & his fans had faith in him.

After he won the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Andrew Novak, many in the golf community criticized him for being unable to win a singles title. Griffin let that trouble him for a while before coming up with an appropriate response.

He silenced all his doubters after he beat Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler, & Co. to win the Charles Schwab Challenge. A week later, Griffin delivered another remarkable performance to finish runner-up in The Memorial Tournament.

Griffin also got a second-place finish in the Procore Championship. He ended the season by winning the World Wide Technology Championship a month ago. He gained a lot of confidence throughout the season. But even he couldn’t have anticipated an invitation to the Hero World Challenge later in the year. So Ben Griffin couldn’t change the date for his wedding.