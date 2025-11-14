Ben Griffin’s Caddie Shares the ‘Exhausting’ Part About Working for 3x PGA Tour Winner

Nearly three years ago, Ben Griffin was trying to figure out whether golf even had a place in his life. He’d stepped away from the game, taken a job as a mortgage loan officer, and only later decided to give his playing career one last shot. That gamble paid off in 2022 when he earned his PGA Tour card. And, instead of fading, he turned into one of the Tour’s workhorses, teeing it up almost every week and collecting steady results. When the 2025 season kicked off, he sat at No. 68 in the world. Ten months later, he’s mentioned in the same breath as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

His win at the World Wide Technology Championship on Sunday marked his third victory of the year, putting him alongside Scheffler and McIlroy, the top two players in the world, as the only three-time winners of 2025. Now, despite the kind of season that would leave most players wiped out, his caddie says Griffin still isn’t close to running out of steam. He just can’t get enough of being out there.

Alex Ritthamel joined SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio’s Caddie Corner to talk about Griffin. During the interview, he gave a glimpse at what Griffin’s schedule has looked like since his debut: “His rookie year was 2022-23, and that was the last wrap-around year. So it was the big double season [that included] both falls. We played 39 events from September ’22 to November ’23. It played well. But then in 2024, we played 38 events in last year’s calendar year.”

For Ritthamel, however? It’s ‘exhausting‘, even though he thinks they have ‘played less‘ this year. “This year we played 32 plus the Ryder Cup. We played less. It seems like more because being in the mix so much, mentally, it’s exhausting,” he said.

Griffin’s 2025 season reads like the kind of résumé many dream about. He earned a spot on the Ryder Cup team, cracked the top 10 at both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open, and collected close to $12 million along the way. All that momentum pushed him to No. 9 in the OWGR and fifth on Data Golf.

He credits a good chunk of that rise to the work he put in when nobody was watching. During the off-season, Griffin committed to serious speed training, and it paid off fast. He picked up about 10 yards off the tee and watched his ball speed jump from 172 to 176 mph, turning one of the weaker parts of his game into a strength. But just because he clinched three titles, that doesn’t mean the work is finished.

“We talked about the schedule last week. We looked at it. As of now, the plan is to play nine of the first ten. We’re going to skip Torrey [Pines]. We’re going to play everything from Sony to Tampa. You take a couple of weeks, if you want. Then you play Augusta through the PGA. That’s six in a row. This sounds crazy, but I didn’t know they were going to have two weeks off before the playoffs. Maybe two weeks before Augusta. That might be it. He really enjoys playing golf,” Ritthamel said.

It seems that Ben Griffin is planning to appear in nearly every tournament from the Sony Open from January 12th to 18th, to The PLAYERS Championship from March 12th to 15th in 2026. The only event he might skip is the Farmers Insurance Open that will occur at the end of January. However, his record shows that he is very much capable of playing for 10 weeks in a row.

After all, as Griffin said, “I’m not going to sit here and just try to admire it, I’m going to keep using each event as fuel for the next one and continue to work really hard,” he said. “That’s what Tiger Woods always did, what Scottie Scheffler’s doing”.

“I’ve got to continue doing all the right things to be great.”

That being said, with a hectic schedule, Ben Griffin gets loads of opportunities to experiment on the fairway. And recently, he tried to change a few things in his kit. Let’s see what he did and how it worked out.

Ben Griffin changes things up to keep up with the field

With his spot in next year’s Signature Events already locked up, Ben Griffin showed up at the World Wide Technology Championship with zero pressure and plenty of room to experiment. Nothing about his status was at stake at El Cardonal, so he quietly swapped out his usual Scotty Cameron Newport 2 for a TaylorMade Spider Tour X Black. Quite a move for someone who had just finished the regular season ranked 19th in Strokes Gained: Putting.

Even though the numbers suggested he was already one of the better putters on Tour, he wanted to see if switching from a blade to a mallet could squeeze out a little more on the greens. Turns out, it did exactly that. Griffin closed with a 63 on Sunday, pulling away from Chad Ramey and Sami Valimaki by two shots to snag his third win of the year.

The whole idea came from studying the players who had putted better than him this season. Eighteen golfers sat ahead of him in the stats, and Griffin noticed they all had one thing in common. Every single one was using a mallet.

“I’ll probably switch tomorrow,” Griffin said with a grin later.“She’s here to stay for now. I don’t know. It’s been a fun week trying that putter out. I actually looked a lot at the stats this year. I was 19 in Strokes Gained: Putting, and I believe I was the best blade putter on Tour at 19, and all these guys ahead of me switched from blades to mallets.”

Maybe it’s not as exhausting for him as it might look on paper. For him, it’s as fun as it gets.