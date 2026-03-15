‘Big Baby’: Scottie Scheffler Under Fire for Controversial Hand Gesture at TPC Sawgrass

Hiding behind those broad smiles and sarcastic responses is probably a frustrated world #1 trying to find his way back to being the best. Scottie Scheffler has been far from it over the last few weeks. He has hit wayward drives, failed to find the green consistently, and missed shocking putts. And now, Scheffler is also celebrating those bogeys with a ‘Sunday golfer’s’ gesture.

As Byron Lindeque beautifully framed it, “Ted Scott is finally earning the ALL the happy go lucky monies Scottie has made him as a caddie over the last couple years. He’s got a petulant professional on his hands in 2026 🥴.”

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The reason he is probably saying that is because the one thing Scheffler had promised Scott is that he would keep his temper under control. Those were the terms of negotiation between the caddie and the four-time major winner when they first came together. But the PGA Tour pro has started breaking his promise. And it’s there for the entire world to see.

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After missing a putt in the final round of the PLAYERS Championship, Scheffler was seen fist-pumping in celebration. There wasn’t any reason to celebrate. But the typical ‘amateur golfer’ reaction showed that he had finally had enough.

He had missed a bogey putt from 19 feet out. Scheffler was not 2 feet away from scoring a double bogey. It was the fourth of the day for him, and he hadn’t scored any birdies so far. So he was about to go over par for the round.

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Netizens did not take Scheffler’s strong reaction well. They shared their thoughts about it in the comments.

Scottie Scheffler’s strong reaction receives a lot of hate on the internet

This isn’t the first time Scottie Scheffler has been caught expressing his anger on the golf course. But after a series of failures, the internet has finally started to criticize how often he behaves negatively.

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Someone wrote, “Good dude, BIG baby when he’s getting his a** kicked.”

Another fan had the same views as they said, “Big baby when it’s not all going great.”

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This is the third event in a row that Scheffler has underperformed. His downfall began during the Genesis Invitational when he finished at T12. A few weeks later, the T24 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational only added to his frustration. He had already lost his cool at Bay Hill last week. Such incidents are just recurring too often since the world #1 has been out of form.

A comment read, “oh he’s showing his true d*****bag colours now 😍 #washed.”

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The fan seems to believe that Scheffler is aggressive by nature, and he’s finally showing it. Ironically, fist-pumping is still not the worst thing he has done on the golf course. During the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, he was heard dropping the F-bomb after missing a putt on the 6th hole.

Interestingly, someone mentioned, “If this was Tyrell Hatton doing this you’d all be saying he’s a disgrace to golf by the way.”

They believe there is a bias towards Scheffler in the golf community. Tyrrell Hatton is also known to be an aggressive and emotionally driven golfer. But he receives a lot more slack from the fans for being reactive than the world #1.

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Lastly, one of the fans put the blame on Scheffler’s caddie: “Ted Scott is a bigger fraud than Scottie all the people in the world and he tried to pick a fight with Francesco Molinari.”

During the 2025 Ryder Cup, Ted Scott got into a tussle with Francesco Molinari on behalf of Scottie Scheffler and Team U.S. He received a lot of criticism for it and was later forced to apologize for the incident.