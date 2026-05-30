‘Big Loss’: LIV Golf Star Raises Concern Over Phil Mickelson’s Ongoing Absence From Events

With Phil Mickelson‘s absence from LIV Golf, Scott Vincent has received a lot of opportunities to represent the HyFlyers GC. He has made the most of it, grabbing his best finish of fourth place in Mexico City. In the future, it might open doors for the 34-year-old to get a permanent place. But would he be willing to give up his spot just to see his “hero” back in action?

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“I think not having Phil here is a big loss, not just for the team but for everyone. I think his presence is so important. I admire and look up to him so much,” Vincent told the media in Korea on May 29. “I’ve gotten to play with him one or two times, and by far, two of my favorite rounds as a professional. I really hope he gets back out here soon. It’ll just be good for everyone.”

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Mickelson has always played a huge role in LIV Golf. From being the biggest promoter of the product to always warding off any negative comments across social media, he has never shied away from being the man to take action for the league. Jon Rahm has also spoken about how great he was at helping him and Legion XIII get a huge deal with Callaway.

Back in January, during a segment on The Joe Pomp Show on YouTube, Rahm explained, “It is definitely a team effort. A lot of our relationship with Callaway, I can’t even take credit for. It almost all starts with Phil (Mickelson).”

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Not to mention, as far as Vincent goes, he and Ollie Schniederjans have been frequent replacements for Mickelson throughout the season. But Vincent and Mickelson share a unique relationship. While they may not be directly connected, Vincent has always deeply admired Lefty.

It goes without saying that the two have shared the fairway a few times. During the one event Lefty played this year, the Zimbabwean was on the field as a wildcard entrant. And he didn’t disappoint. Vincent finished LIV Golf South Africa 2026 at T11, while Mickelson ended the event at T48.

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“Of course, I want to keep playing for the team, but I want him to be here more than that. But what’s been really cool is you just see the players in the team right now, like the older players, Cameron and Steeley, step up and play that leadership role in the team. They’re doing such a good job of that. It’s just cool to see how people kind of step into those positions as well. Long way of saying, it would be great to have Phil back.”

The atmosphere at the HyFlyers GC is quite settled, with Mickelson taking an extended break due to a family emergency. Under Brendan Steele and Cameron Tringale’s leadership, the squad has risen from last place in the standings. Vincent has certainly played a huge role in contributing to their efforts. Mickelson’s return will only add more weight to the damage they can deal to their opponents this season.

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After completing the entire 2025 season, the team had only accumulated 34.66 points. And now, just halfway through the season, the HyFlyers GC has already made 28.50 points this year. With Mickelson’s return and Vincent in the team, they might be able to surpass their tally from last season.

Imago Joburg Open Phil Mickelson Hyflyers GC walks to the 8th tee during the 1st round of LIV Golf Singapore presented by Aramco, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore. 14/03/2025. Picture Steven Flynn / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Steven Flynn Copyright: xStevenxFlynnx *EDI*

Scott Vincent isn’t the only one who has been feeling Phil Mickelson’s absence on LIV Golf this season. The LIV Golf CEO has also shared his thoughts about Lefty’s unavailability throughout 2026.

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Phil Mickelson’s presence in LIV Golf is being missed

While Mickelson may be past his prime competitively, he continues to be one of the league’s most outspoken voices and actively recruits players whenever possible. LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil has publicly acknowledged and appreciated Mickelson’s efforts to help grow the circuit.

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“I just want to be really sensitive. We all have things going on in our lives that are personal, and his is. I have a lot of love and respect for him as a human being, and certainly have respect for him for what he’s accomplished in his career, and his presence is really helpful. So I hope he comes back soon.”

“I will tell you that his presence is missed by—like, I miss him, I miss his presence at events. He carries a ton of weight in every room he walks. That’s not only because he’s a six-time major champion, but he’s got gravitas, and that comes with something that’s way beyond winning. Yes, he’s one of the guys helping me, of course.”

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It goes without saying that Mickelson plays a huge role in LIV Golf. Whether it’s within his team, among the roster of players, or across the organization, he contributes to every part of the league. He has hinted at returning for the Open Championship 2026 by submitting an entry for the last major of the year.

If he does plan to participate in the event, then he might also play a few LIV Golf tournaments leading up to it. So, fans, Scott Vincent, and Scott O’Neil might get to see him return by July 2026.