Billy Horschel Shares Retirement Plan After Being Sidelined By Unexpected Injury

A hip injury in April 2025 kept Billy Horschel out of action for five months. He went under the knife in May and took a few months to rehabilitate before regaining complete fitness. Horschel, who turned 39 just a few days ago, had a lot of time to think during his time away from the course. And apparently, it got thinking about retirement.

No, Horschel is not planning to retire at 40. But he is planning what he would like to do when he does eventually give up the clubs. While the Champions Tour might be on the horizon, the 8-time PGA Tour champion believes he also has another set of skills he can use.

While speaking to PGA Tour writer, Paul Hodowanic, Horschel revealed his plans post retirement, “There are some things that I can be good at and some things that I won’t be good at. I would love to be in the booth on 18 as a Johnny Miller. But I’m not sure if my skill set is good enough for the 18th tower. I think I can call golf shots really well and call it as I see it. But I think, telling little stories or quick little one-liners that Nick Faldo or Kevin Kisner may have, I’m not really good at that.”

As high as his goals might be, Horschel was honest enough to admit that he isn’t as quick-witted as Johnny Miller, Nick Faldo, or Kevin Kisner.

Instead, Horschel thought he was more suitable for another position: “I would excel at would be sitting next to Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley on ‘Live From,’ doing it before and after rounds. I think that’s something that fits my skill set and what I’m able to do.”

As he mentioned, Horschel would prefer sitting in the commentary box beside Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley to discuss the game. He would enjoy indulging in a well-rounded conversation that covers the complete action of the day. That would help him navigate different topics and also contribute more to the discussion.

Interestingly, there was a time in his life when Billy Horschel had also talked about retiring early. Could his switch to a media career be coming earlier than expected?

Will Billy Horschel retire from golf in the near future?

Billy Horschel is only 39 right now and PGA Tour pros usually tend to stretch their careers till they turn 50. However, Billy Horschel might have other plans for his career. And he had already hinted at them long ago.

Back at the 2022 Scottish Open, Horschel discussed his desire to play in Europe more often. That’s when he said, “I didn’t take advantage of it early in my career, and now I’m somewhat on the back end, planning on playing another seven, eight years, and as of right now I want to be able to take advantage of that opportunity and play The European Tour and play tournaments that I’ve watched growing up.”

Horschel was 35 back then, and he stated that he only had seven or eight more years to play. Having turned 39 this year, he’s getting really close to that timeline. Could it be that we might see Billy Horschel become a full-time commentator in the next few years?