Billy Horschel Works to Stay Connected With Golf Ahead of Official Return From Injury

It has been 124 days since Billy Horschel has been away from the golf course. During this time, he went through a rough period as he suffered a critical injury to his right hip. Weeks before the 2025 PGA Championship, the 38-year-old had surgery to repair the damage. Since then, he has been slowly and steadily recovering and getting back in shape as he looks to make his return to professional golf. And as he continues to rehabilitate, Horschel decided to get involved in the sport the only way he could without inflicting further damage.

In an Instagram post shared by the Planterra Club’s official Instagram page, it was revealed that the 8-time PGA Tour champion was on the course recently. No, he wasn’t participating in the event. Instead, he was there to motivate and support the junior golfers in the opening round of the Billy Horschel Atlanta Classic. Horschel also cheered for the participants of The Chick-fil-A Pro-Am that was hosted by the club on the same day.

Billy took pictures with many of the young golfers who played in the tournament. A slideshow of the same was shared by the club’s page along with the post. The Billy Horschel Atlanta Classic is an AJGA event sponsored by Zurich. The tournament was first played in 2009 as the AJGA Atlanta Classic. This is the first time the tournament is being hosted by Billy Horschel, whose partnership with the event was announced in the Florida Times-Union back in July 2025.

The Boys leaderboard of the tournament is being led by Grant Odom and Lawson Ford. They are tied at 7-under 65 after one round, and 2 strokes separate them from the field. Grace Lee is leading the Girls leaderboard by 1 stroke at 3-under 69. It’s a 54-hole contest based on the information available on the AJGA website.

It is great to see Billy Horschel back on the course, even if he is not fit enough to play yet. But when will he be making his return to professional golf? Well, to the delight of his loyal fans, the 38-year-old revealed his possible return date of return recently.

From hosting a tournament to playing in one, Billy Horschel reveals his return to golf

Billy Horschel was extremely disheartened about how his season derailed due to the untimely injury. He had planned out a lot of things in advance to ensure that he was prepared for a stylish year ahead. The 8-time PGA Tour champion had also pre-planned his outfit for the 2025 U.S. Open. Horschel and Ralph Lauren had collaborated to design a beautiful ensemble in red, white, and blue for his return to Oakmont Country Club. However, the severe hip injury hampered all his plans before he could see them come to life.

However, after missing more than 4 months of action, Billy Horschel has finally confirmed his return. He will be traveling to the Wentworth Club from September 11-14, 2025, to play in the BMW PGA Championship. While confirming his return to defend his title, Horschel also revealed that he will be resigning from the DP World Tour as he won’t be able to play the minimum required events in a season to hold his membership.