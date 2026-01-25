Blades Brown WITB 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Essentials at The American Express Explored

Playing in the final round of the 2026 American Express, Blades Brown is on the road to win his first PGA Tour title. However, he faces a significant obstacle along the path, and that’s Scottie Scheffler. The 18-year-old is level on scores with the World No. 1 at T2 on Championship Sunday. And he will need all the ammunition he has in his arsenal to take down the goliath at the Pete Dye Stadium Course.

So what is Brown carrying in his golf bag to face off against Scheffler in the final round of the event? Let’s take a look at his kit for the 2026 American Express.

Blades Brown’s choice of weapons for the fairways of the Pete Dye Stadium Course

Facing off against Scottie Scheffler at any point will be a mammoth task. But going against the world #1 when he’s in the top 2 of the leaderboard has proven to be impossible over the last two years. But Brown has come prepared, it seems.

He’s carrying the Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond 8.5º driver, according to GolfWRX. It offers extreme workability, low spin, exceptional accuracy, and high ball speed. That has played to Brown’s advantage so far, as he has registered an 82.22% driving accuracy in the tournament. For a price of $649.99, the driver is already proving to be worth its price.