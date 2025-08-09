Boeing Classic 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

After an intense battle in the ISPS Handa Senior Open, the Champions Tour veterans are in Washington for the next event. The competition is intense at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, and Stephen Ames is trying his best to defend his Boeing Classic title for the second consecutive time. But Jerry Kelly and Matt Gogel are running away with the lead after the first round, as Paul Goydos is closely chasing them. Out of all the names mentioned above, only Gogel has never won on the PGA Tour Champions. And this year, he would be looking to change that in Snoqualmie.

Apart from the title, everyone participating in the Boeing Classic 2025 will also be competing for something else. That is, to get the maximum out of the lucrative purse. So let’s take a look at what everyone else who makes the cut can win in the Washington-based event.

Boeing Classic 2025: A big paycheck awaits the eventual winner

The Boeing Classic has been played annually since 2005. Every year, the tournament has seen a gradual rise in the prize money. Last year, the tournament was played for a $2.2 million purse. According to The Golf News Net, this year, the prize money for the tournament has increased to $2.3 million. That means Ames, Kelly, Gogel, and everyone else on the field have the opportunity to earn more than they could have this time last year.

The winner of the tournament will bank a handsome $345,000 paycheck. Everyone in the top 5 will get more than $100,000, unless there aren’t too many ties. Even those finishing dead last after making the cut will get at least $1,150 for their efforts. Here is the complete breakdown of the $2.2 million purse:

Position Prize Money 1 $345,000 2 $202,400 3 $165,600 4 $138,000 5 $110,400 6 $92,000 7 $82,800 8 $73,600 9 $64,400 10 $59,800 11 $55,200 12 $50,600 13 $46,000 14 $43,700 15 $41,400 16 $39,100 17 $36,800 18 $34,500 19 $32,430 20 $30,360 21 $28,520 22 $26,680 23 $25,300 24 $24,150 25 $23,000 26 $21,850 27 $20,930 28 $20,010 29 $19,090 30 $18,170 31 $17,250 32 $16,560 33 $15,870 34 $15,180 35 $14,490 36 $13,800 37 $13,110 38 $12,650 39 $12,190 40 $11,730 41 $11,270 42 $10,810 43 $10,350 44 $9,890 45 $9,430 46 $8,970 47 $8,510 48 $8,050 49 $7,590 50 $7,130 51 $6,670 52 $6,210 53 $5,750 54 $5,520 55 $5,290 56 $5,060 57 $4,830 58 $4,600 59 $4,370 60 $4,140 61 $3,910 62 $3,680 63 $3,450 64 $3,220 65 $2,990 66 $2,760 67 $2,530 68 $2,300 69 $2,162 70 $2,024 71 $1,886 72 $1,748 73 $1,610 74 $1,518 75 $1,426 76 $1,334 77 $1,242 78 $1,150

Since the tournament only has a 78-player field, there won’t be any cuts, and the prize money will remain relatively the same. The only changes that the players might see would come from ties.

The main focus of the tournament will be on those competing for the biggest paycheck. Why Kelly and Gogel have had terrific first rounds, who can prove to be a huge threat to them over the next couple of days? Let’s look at the rest of the leaderboard.

Who can win the $2.3 million event in Washington?

Jerry Kelly and Matt Gogel have certainly given themselves the best shot at winning the 2025 Boeing Classic. They are sitting tied at the top with 7-under 65 after playing 18 holes on Friday. Paul Goydos scored 6-under 66 to end up 1 stroke behind them on the leaderboard. However, the biggest threat to all three of them is the three golfers tied at T4: Vijay Singh, Steven Alker, and David Duval. They hold outstanding records on the course and are very capable of turning things around over the next 36 holes.

Sitting in fourth on the Charles Schwab standings, Stewart Cink is also not far behind the top of the leaderboard and can rise up the ranks pretty quickly. The likes of Justin Leonard, Ernie Els, and Angel Cabrera are all tied along with him. Lastly, two-time defending champion Stephen Ames has won the Boeing Classic title in 2023 and 2024. He definitely can repeat that feat in 2025 as well to make it three in a row. The only thing we can say is, things are about to heat up at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.