Boeing Classic 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByMolin Sheth

Aug 9, 2025 | 6:30 PM EDT

After an intense battle in the ISPS Handa Senior Open, the Champions Tour veterans are in Washington for the next event. The competition is intense at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, and Stephen Ames is trying his best to defend his Boeing Classic title for the second consecutive time. But Jerry Kelly and Matt Gogel are running away with the lead after the first round, as Paul Goydos is closely chasing them. Out of all the names mentioned above, only Gogel has never won on the PGA Tour Champions. And this year, he would be looking to change that in Snoqualmie.

Apart from the title, everyone participating in the Boeing Classic 2025 will also be competing for something else. That is, to get the maximum out of the lucrative purse. So let’s take a look at what everyone else who makes the cut can win in the Washington-based event.

Boeing Classic 2025: A big paycheck awaits the eventual winner

The Boeing Classic has been played annually since 2005. Every year, the tournament has seen a gradual rise in the prize money. Last year, the tournament was played for a $2.2 million purse. According to The Golf News Net, this year, the prize money for the tournament has increased to $2.3 million. That means Ames, Kelly, Gogel, and everyone else on the field have the opportunity to earn more than they could have this time last year.

The winner of the tournament will bank a handsome $345,000 paycheck. Everyone in the top 5 will get more than $100,000, unless there aren’t too many ties. Even those finishing dead last after making the cut will get at least $1,150 for their efforts. Here is the complete breakdown of the $2.2 million purse:

PositionPrize Money
1$345,000
2$202,400
3$165,600
4$138,000
5$110,400
6$92,000
7$82,800
8$73,600
9$64,400
10$59,800
11$55,200
12$50,600
13$46,000
14$43,700
15$41,400
16$39,100
17$36,800
18$34,500
19$32,430
20$30,360
21$28,520
22$26,680
23$25,300
24$24,150
25$23,000
26$21,850
27$20,930
28$20,010
29$19,090
30$18,170
31$17,250
32$16,560
33$15,870
34$15,180
35$14,490
36$13,800
37$13,110
38$12,650
39$12,190
40$11,730
41$11,270
42$10,810
43$10,350
44$9,890
45$9,430
46$8,970
47$8,510
48$8,050
49$7,590
50$7,130
51$6,670
52$6,210
53$5,750
54$5,520
55$5,290
56$5,060
57$4,830
58$4,600
59$4,370
60$4,140
61$3,910
62$3,680
63$3,450
64$3,220
65$2,990
66$2,760
67$2,530
68$2,300
69$2,162
70$2,024
71$1,886
72$1,748
73$1,610
74$1,518
75$1,426
76$1,334
77$1,242
78$1,150

Since the tournament only has a 78-player field, there won’t be any cuts, and the prize money will remain relatively the same. The only changes that the players might see would come from ties.

The main focus of the tournament will be on those competing for the biggest paycheck. Why Kelly and Gogel have had terrific first rounds, who can prove to be a huge threat to them over the next couple of days? Let’s look at the rest of the leaderboard.

Who can win the $2.3 million event in Washington?

Jerry Kelly and Matt Gogel have certainly given themselves the best shot at winning the 2025 Boeing Classic. They are sitting tied at the top with 7-under 65 after playing 18 holes on Friday. Paul Goydos scored 6-under 66 to end up 1 stroke behind them on the leaderboard. However, the biggest threat to all three of them is the three golfers tied at T4: Vijay Singh, Steven Alker, and David Duval. They hold outstanding records on the course and are very capable of turning things around over the next 36 holes.

Sitting in fourth on the Charles Schwab standings, Stewart Cink is also not far behind the top of the leaderboard and can rise up the ranks pretty quickly. The likes of Justin Leonard, Ernie Els, and Angel Cabrera are all tied along with him. Lastly, two-time defending champion Stephen Ames has won the Boeing Classic title in 2023 and 2024. He definitely can repeat that feat in 2025 as well to make it three in a row. The only thing we can say is, things are about to heat up at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

