Brandel Chamblee Highlights Weakness Scottie Scheffler Must Fix at All Costs Before Masters

Scottie Scheffler has lost his way on the golf course. He is struggling to score under par. For the third straight round, the world #1 has had a score of even par or worse. And it’s having a major impact on his form. Interestingly, Brandel Chamblee may have figured out exactly what’s wrong with Scheffler’s game recently.

Speaking about his swing, Chamblee said, “I don’t even recognize this golf swing from Scottie Scheffler. It’s a foot-and-a-half shorter than last year, and the face is wide open.”

In the video attached to the tweet shared by the Golf Channel, you can notice Scheffler’s swing in the practice zone. As the expert analyst pointed out, the face of his driver was open and way across the line. Had he swung down on it from the same angle, then he would have barely caught the ball.

A lot would also depend on Scheffler’s positioning in this case. He would be able to generate more power and strike the ball better if he were standing closer. But Chamblee stated that this is not a huge issue, but a minor adjustment.

“This is not a crisis, this is a bump in the road,” the Golf Channel analyst confirmed.