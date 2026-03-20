Brandel Chamblee’s Analysis Highlights Challenge For Bryson DeChambeau Ahead of the Masters

Not many can claim to be better at driving than Bryson DeChambeau. The Crushers GC captain pushes himself to the limit to hit the longest and most accurate strokes off the tee. While he may not always find the fairway, he certainly knows how to gain an advantage off the tee. But DeChambeau struggles to finish things off. And Brandel Chamblee believes that is what puts him in an unfavorable position at Augusta National.

Chamblee tweeted, “Strokes gained data at the majors is relatively new, so still small samples sizes, but since it’s been used at The Masters (beginning in 2021), the last 5 winners have been on average close to 25th in Strokes Gained putting.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“In a field where roughly 50 players make the cut, the winners have been middle-of-the-pack in putting. Going back more than 5 years, the most important factors in winning the masters in descending order: 1) approach play, 2) around the greens, 3) putting, 4) driving distance, and 5) driving accuracy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not driving distance or accuracy that are most important in the Masters Tournament. Based on the stats gathered since 2021, the conversion rate from the fairway is the most important factor. Finding the green in regulation strokes, getting close to the cup when around the green, and putting ability are what help the players win the Masters Tournament.

In 2023, Jon Rahm had a putts per GIR average of 1.818. He made 62.5% sand saves throughout the four rounds. That helped him wear his first-ever Green Jacket. Scottie Scheffler’s second win came in the 2024 edition of the event. He had a 1.657 putts per GIR average and a 33% sand saves accuracy. This shows how important a good conversion rate is to win the major.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s worth noting that both pros had an excellent driving accuracy rate of over 78%. But that wouldn’t have been enough to help them win.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, DeChambeau has faced a lot of criticism for his short game skills recently. And when it comes to Augusta National, very few put their faith in him to go all the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryson DeChambeau’s short game hasn’t won over anyone

Driving long and hard may be Bryson DeChambeau’s strength. But he fails to execute when he has to rely on his accuracy and composure. Fans witnessed that in the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament, when he lost the title on Champion Sunday. He also ended up losing his composure and was caught red-handed lying about the tension at Augusta National.

Even in 2024, when he finished at T6, his putts per GIR were alarming. He averaged 1.827 strokes per putt. That was 0.7 strokes more than the champion. In 2023, a 1.909 average made him miss the cut. Just goes to show how big an impact it has.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s evident where DeChambeau struggles. Several individuals have criticized him for his short game. In fact, they believe that cost him the cut in the 2025 U.S. Open. It came as a shock because the Crushers GC captain was the defending champion in the tournament. So no one expected him to exit so early.