Brandel Chamblee Makes Stance Clear on PGA Tour’s 5th Major, Unsettles Golf World

The narrative to push The PLAYERS Championship as the fifth major has begun again. Brian Rolapp initiated the proposal after the PGA Tour released a teaser for the event with a tagline, “March is going to be major.” As exciting as the news may have been, Brandel Chamblee views the flagship tournament a lot differently than the CEO.

The Golf Channel analyst was quoted as saying, “The Players, to me, stands alone and above the other four major championships as not just a major, it is in my estimation, the best major.”

Golf Central revealed details of his discussion with expert Paige Mackenzie. The duo was conversing about the fluidity of majors.

The TPC Sawgrass event has always been considered a prestigious tournament on the calendar. The best on the PGA Tour assemble to compete for the trophy designed by Tiffany & Co. They also battle for the maximum payday from the huge $25 million purse.

Many have argued about The PLAYERS Championship becoming the fifth major over the years. Just like Chamblee, there are those who hold its status higher than the majors as well.

Even Michael Kim tweeted, “I’d honestly be prouder of winning the Players over the PGA. (As if I get to choose I know haha).”

Kim has only won one PGA Tour title in his 10 years with a membership. He has had the opportunity to play in the majors and The PLAYERS Championship on multiple occasions. Having been on the fairway to play either of those events, he understands the prestige behind all of them.

That said, the netizens might not hold the same opinion as Chamblee and Kim. Let’s learn what they had to say about the situation.

Brandel Chamblee’s views don’t align with the golf community

It’s not the first time fans haven’t agreed with Brandel Chamblee. After a quick browse through golf communities on Reddit, you can see that he’s considered a highly opinionated individual. So it didn’t come as a surprise that some fans disagreed with his stance on The PLAYERS Championship.

One of the supporters wrote, “A closed event controlled by a domestic tour – yeah right… sure sounds like a major. 🤦‍♂️”

As it is right now, The PLAYERS Championship falls completely under the PGA Tour calendar. This limits the opportunities for pros from other Tours to participate in it. Fans wouldn’t be in favor of such a closed-door event.

To elaborate on this further, even Lee Westwood commented on the situation as he wrote, “I’m worried about Brandel. Someone check on him please.”

Ever since the proposal came to light, Westwood has been calling out the PGA Tour for not allowing LIV Golf pros to join the conversation. He proposed that if things do go as per Rolapp’s plans, then they should allow 15 LIV Golf pros to join the TPC Sawgrass event.

A fan wrote, “Load of rubbish. You can’t replace history which @TheOpen and @TheMasters in particular has in spades compared to any other tournament.” One of the comments also read, “THE PROPAGANDA MACHINE IS STRONG!!!! The Society of Golf Historians says absolutely not.”

Nearly all of the majors have at least a century-old history. The Masters Tournament was the one that was formed last in 1934. Over the years, each of the majors has created a unique characteristic and history that gives them a compelling story. The PLAYERS Championship, which was formed in 1974, still hasn’t earned the merit to be ranked alongside the other four.

The claim was so preposterous that a netizen made another wild comparison: “How soon before Brandel says the Travelers is a bigger event than the Super Bowl?”

In a time when Brian Rolapp is specifically trying to avoid the Super Bowl, the fan’s comparison of it to the Travelers Championship won’t sit well with him.