Brandel Chamblee Pleads for Nelly Korda & Co. to Get the Same $20M Opportunity as PGA Tour Pros

The PLAYERS Championship is often considered the fifth major of the PGA Tour calendar. But can it also be the sixth major of the LPGA Tour schedule? Golf Digest’s Jamie Kennedy called for the women in golf to compete at TPC Sawgrass in The Women’s PLAYERS Championship. As popular as the idea got, Brandel Chamblee had a bigger plan in mind.

Agreeing with Kennedy, Chamblee said, “Absolutely, but there should be something like the TPC LPGA, dedicated exclusively to the best women players in the world.”

In his mind, the women deserved a designated TPC Sawgrass of their own. The Women’s PLAYERS Championship should have a specialised course designed exclusively for the top women in golf. And Chamblee said it should be called TPC LPGA.

While the name is still debatable, the idea is certainly not. Most, if not all, golf courses in the world are designed for men. The tee zones are only modified to be suitable for Nelly Korda & Co.. But having the course sizes, fairways, and greens designed to the LPGA style of play would be a treat to watch.

In fact, the Women’s PLAYERS Champion could also be played a few weeks before the first major of the LPGA Tour season. It would be a great build-up for the Chevron Championship and the majors season. Moreover, the tournament would add another big-money event to the LPGA Tour schedule.

Craig Kessler has been working on improving the LPGA Tour recently. He also signed a new deal with the Golf Channel, FM Global, & Trackman to ensure better LPGA Tour coverage. This could be his next big project.

But building a new TPC course for the LPGA Tour won’t be easy. Especially with some of the legendary designers not with us anymore.

How realistic is it to expect a new TPC course dedicated to the LPGA Tour?

Designing a new LPGA Tour-dedicated TPC course will require a few years of effort. Some of the greatest TPC course designers like Pete Dye & Tom Weiskopf have passed away years ago. The likes of Rees Jones & Bobby Weed are still with us. Jack Nicklaus & Tom Fazio have also designed a few golf courses.

However, the LPGA Tour will need to convince the PGA Tour to make that happen. But the courses are owned & licensed by the Tour itself.

Even if the course is exclusively designed for LPGA Tour events, it will be run by the PGA Tour. Hence, the tournament will need to be co-sanctioned by both the Tours. That, or Craig Kessler can opt not to host The Women’s PLAYERS Championship on a TPC course.

Although Nelly Korda & Co. deserve their own dedicated TPC course. Especially after the efforts they have put into growing the Tour. Wouldn’t you agree?