Brooke Henderson Net Worth 2025: LPGA Star’s Career Earnings, Endorsements, & More Explored

Over the course of 10 years, Brooke Henderson has reached the pinnacle of the LPGA Tour. She has registered 14 titles to her name and numerous other records to show for it. This year alone, she broke her two-year winless streak by capturing the CPKC Women’s Open on home soil. That pushed her season’s earnings to over $1 million.

But the 28-year-old has earned a lot more over the last decade. Let’s look at how much she has accumulated for remaining incredibly consistent since her debut in 2015.

Brooke Henderson’s career earnings

Winning 14 career titles is no joke. She is still quite young and showing no signs of retirement. Brooke Henderson is currently ranked 42nd in the all-time list of most LPGA Tour wins in a career. She’s just 1 title behind Nelly Korda, who’s a year younger than her.

Throughout her 10-year career, Henderson has not won a single title in only two seasons. She was winless in 2020 and 2024 on the LPGA Tour. That shows how consistent she has been over the years.

The Canadian star also has a couple of major victories under her belt. A year after she made her debut, she won the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which earned her $525,000. Then she also won the 2022 Amundi Evian Championship with a paycheck of $1 million. Those were some of the biggest checks she received from her efforts on the course.

Overall, in the last 10 years, she has managed to accumulate $14.6 million in career earnings. That puts her at 16th on the all-time career earnings leaderboard. She’s only about $200,000 away from reaching Lorena Ochoa’s $14.8 million career earnings in 12th position.

These were all of Brooke Henderson’s career earnings from her efforts on the golf course. She also gets endorsed by various sponsors thanks to her popularity in golf.

Brooke Henderson’s endorsements & sponsorships

Being one of the most popular golfers on the LPGA Tour, Brooke Henderson has been able to attract many big brands over the years. As far as her sports equipment and apparel go, she has signed with TaylorMade, PING, Golf Town, and Skechers. In fact, Henderson is also an ambassador for TaylorMade.

Her finance and banking partners are RBC and Mastercard. She is also endorsed by BMW as her automotive sponsor. But when she’s traveling internationally, she is sponsored by CPKC (Canadian Pacific). The pride of the Canadian golf community entrusts BioSteel as her nutrition sponsor. Alternatively, she is also endorsed by UKG and 2K Sports.

She makes a great living from her efforts on the course. But Brooke Henderson’s associations with such big brands have also helped her earn a lot of money. In fact, back in 2023, she was ranked 19th in the list of highest-paid female athletes in the world by Forbes. Now that she is back to winning titles, she might retain that status as well in the near future. In fact, if she ends up winning the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational, then she might add another $500,000 to her career earnings in the next few hours.