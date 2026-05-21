Brooks Koepka Accused of Lying About LIV Golf Over Equipment Issues

It’s no secret that Brooks Koepka isn’t that fond of LIV Golf anymore, and now that he is back on the PGA Tour, there is no reason for him to speak in LIV’s favor. But no one expected the 36-year-old to straight-up lie about his time there, especially about a service he allegedly used often.

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He told the reporters that they didn’t have access to equipment trucks at LIV Golf events. That made it difficult for him to switch his gear or try new clubs.

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Koepka said, “Access to equipment trucks, grip changes, things like that — sometimes I wasn’t privy to over the last four, five years. During majors was kind of the only time you saw it.”

Chris McKee retracted the statement, as he tweeted, “LIV Communications reached out to me to say this isn’t true, they do have equipment trucks available for players at LIV events.”

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Koepka parted ways with his equipment sponsor recently. He had been with Srixon since 2021. However, their partnership never seemed to work out as neither the brand nor the PGA Tour pro was heavily involved in it. He was also seen trying out different putters at Aronimink Golf Club while preparing for the 2026 PGA Championship. So we can see that he has been more confident to let go of his equipment and try out other clubs that are easily accessible on the PGA Tour.

While Koepka’s experience on the PGA Tour might be amazing, fans weren’t pleased that he was spreading false information about LIV Golf. And they spoke their minds about the same in the comments section.

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Netizens left furious after Brooks Koepka gets caught red-handed

Judging by the actions Brooks Koepka has taken since his return to the PGA Tour, it does seem like he is relishing the availability of more equipment. But were LIV Golf events really short of branded equipment trucks? McKee’s statement opened the eyes of the fans in the community.

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After reading what McKee had to say, one fan stated, “So, Brooks spreading lies? Yeah , he’s part of the problem, not the solution.”

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Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour had opened the gateway for Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith to also make a comeback. Back then, some believed that he was the one who would bring the best players in the world back together again. But he may have proven them wrong with the recent statement.

Sharing their personal experience, another fan wrote, “It’s not true. I’ve worked 9 LiV events and Brooks regularly used the equipment trailer by the driving ranges at LIV events.”

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Another piece of evidence comes from a fan who confirms that Koepka did make use of the equipment truck that LIV Golf provided. Maybe he was just not satisfied with the selection of tools available there.

Someone else wrote, “Bryson says hes in the truck steady tweaking working adding and grinding.. there has been events with ping and callaway on site with the LIV truck.”

In a video by Fully Equipped on YouTube, DeChambeau is seen using LIV Golf’s communal equipment truck during an event to constantly fine-tune and alter his equipment. He is a frequent visitor to the truck, as seen in a few other videos. That further proves Koepka’s statement wrong.

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A fan teased Koepka by commenting, “Does he mean not all of the big brands have an equipment truck at LIV events? Like say maybe Srixon/Cleveland don’t take a truck to LiV events.”

During his time with LIV Golf, Koepka was still signed with Srixon. So they are suggesting Koepka didn’t have access to the brands when he was still with the league.

Lastly, someone said, “This dude just gets more and more unlikable IMO. Forever grumpy. That’s such a shitty way to live.”

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Ever since Koepka left LIV Golf, he has been facing a lot of backlash from every supporter of the league. This is just another example of the same.