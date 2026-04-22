Brooks Koepka Caught Off Guard as Reporter Corners Him With LIV Golf Question

Ever since Brooks Koepka left LIV Golf and returned to the PGA Tour, there have been concerns about whether he will receive a warm reception. He has been asked about his dynamic with the other players a few times. And now, the reporters requested him to comment on LIV Golf and his former colleagues. That left him quite frustrated.

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“I’m not there, so I can’t speak for anything they’re doing. I’ve talked to a few guys just through text, but that’s it. Everybody seems — as long as everybody is okay, we’re okay,” Koepka told the media in the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans press conference.

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It has been three months since Koepka left LIV Golf. Considering his wayward form on the PGA Tour, he might not be too concerned about his former employer at the moment. But the media houses aren’t able to grasp that for some reason. They are questioning him as if he still has any influence in LIV Golf.

To be honest, ever since his return, Koepka has had a number of such uncomfortable interactions. He was even asked to compare a LIV Golf tournament to The PLAYERS Championship back in March 2026. That was still relevant to the event he was playing. But still being asked to share his experience of interactions with his colleagues three months after his return does seem out of place.

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That said, the reporters wanting his views on the LIV Golf-PIF situation is understandable. Especially since he left the league just before things went south for them. However, Koepka’s frustration over the query is also expected. Especially since he had to pay a hefty fine to cut ties with his former employer and join the PGA Tour immediately.

Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED 2nd October 2025 The Carnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland Alfred Dunhill Links Golf Championship, Round One Brooks Koepka of USA on the second tee of Carnoustie Championship golf course during the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK DavidxYoung

That said, his new PGA Tour colleagues have been far more welcoming than the media. And they have been vocal about that during their own interactions with the reporters.

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The PGA Tour pros are pleased with Brooks Koepka’s return

It would have been understandable if some of the top golfers had revealed their disappointment over the PGA Tour’s decision to reinstate Brooks Koepka. However, most of them have been quite welcoming of the former LIV Golf pro.

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Matt Fitzpatrick told the media, “It’s obviously interesting. Brooks is obviously a good addition to the tour. These are guys that have had success for a long time, and they’re great players. It’s only gonna add to the PGA Tour product.”

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The Englishman knows that having Koepka back in the roster is good for the PGA Tour. Interestingly, every time he participates in an event, he gives two more alternate players to join the field, opening the gateway for them to receive automatic qualification. And Fitzpatrick wasn’t the only one to hold such an opinion.

“I like playing with Brooks. I’m happy he’s back. I think it’s good for the Tour,” Daniel Berger told the reporters during the 2026 Cognizant Classic presser.

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It’s clear that he has settled back into the PGA Tour setup and playing with his new colleagues. So why should Koepka himself still be subject to such interrogations about LIV Golf from the reporters? Isn’t it evident that his primary focus is to perform on the PGA Tour now?