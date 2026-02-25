Brooks Koepka Dismisses Frosty Welcome as He Insists PGA TOUR Return Has Been ‘Enjoyable’

BOLINGBROOK, IL – AUGUST 10: Brooks Koepka watches other players on the green during the final round of LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday, August 10, 2025 at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, IL Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 10 LIV Golf Chicago EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon224250810091

BOLINGBROOK, IL – AUGUST 10: Brooks Koepka watches other players on the green during the final round of LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday, August 10, 2025 at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, IL Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 10 LIV Golf Chicago EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon224250810091

In terms of performance, Brooks Koepka hasn’t had the best time since his return to the PGA Tour. But he’s understandably readjusting to the 72-hole format and the different kind of competition with the bigger field. So the 35-year-old might need some time to settle down. But Koepka admitted that the social aspect of being back on the Tour has been “enjoyable” for a surprising reason.

“A lot of faces I don’t know. Playing with guys — It’s good to see guys you haven’t played with in a while, too. But it’s been fun. It’s been enjoyable. The feedback has been pretty good,” Koepka told the media during an interview preceding the 2026 Cognizant Classic.

Since the second half of 2022, Koepka has been largely disconnected from his former PGA Tour peers. His involvement with LIV Golf has kept him away from his friends from the rival league. Moreover, he was also strongly promoting LIV Golf for the first couple of seasons he was there. So that consumed a lot of his time to keep in touch.

But Koepka also talked about the new faces that he has come across since his return. And he has been quite busy building new connections with them.

“Honestly, there’s probably more guys I’ve just had to introduce myself to. There’s a lot of people I don’t know,” he said. Koepka added, “I think I remember reading a stat years ago where every four years there’s a 50 percent turnover, something like that. I could be wrong. That could be completely made up, too, so I don’t know. I remember reading that.”

The likes of Akshay Bhatia, Chris Gotterup, and Co. didn’t have PGA Tour memberships when Koepka left for LIV Golf. Upon his return, he’s watching one of them winning two titles at the beginning of the season. A lot has changed since Koepka left. And it will take time for him to catch up with everyone and everything.

That said, some of his former peers have already given him a warm reception on social media

Rory McIlroy & Co. welcome Brooks Koepka back to the PGA Tour

Brooks Koepka’s reinstatement has raised some conflicting opinions across the PGA Tour. There are a few who are against the PGA Tour’s decision to bring him back. But some big names have supported the move.

Among them is Rory McIlroy, who told the Palm Beach Post, “Does it make sense if Brooks wanted to play the PGA Tour again to get him back as soon as possible? Absolutely.”

He was not the only big name to agree with the quick return of Koepka. Scottie Scheffler also agreed with Brian Rolapp & Co.’s decision.

Quoting the world #1, Colt Knost mentioned on the Golf’s Subpar podcast, “I was texting with him once this news broke, and I said, ‘What do you think?’ He goes, ‘I think it was a smart move.”

Looks like both, the world #1 and #2, approve of the PGA Tour bringing back Koepka. They have welcomed their fellow major champion and consider it a wise move from Rolapp.