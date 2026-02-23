Brooks Koepka Gears Up With Son Crew Ahead of $9.6M PGA Tour Event

PGA, Golf Herren Masters Tournament – Par 3 Contest Apr 10, 2024 Augusta, Georgia, USA Brooks Koepka pulls out his putter on the no. 1 fairway as he heads to the green with his wife, Jena Sims, and son, Crew, during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. Augusta Augusta National Golf Club Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMichaelxMadridx 041024_Masters_0200

Crew Koepka is training to take on the heat at the Champion Course at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. No, we’re not looking 20 years down the future where a second-generation Koepka might dominate the fairway. This is what is happening this week before the 2026 Cognizant Classic. And Brooks Koepka is doing all he can to help his 2-year-old son prepare for it.

In his latest reel on Instagram, Koepka shared a video of his son’s training routine with a caption, “Built different. Literally. Home team training for our home game @cognizantclassic.”

Koepka will play on the Palm Beach Gardens course for the first time since 2022. The venue is about 10-15 miles away from his home in Jupiter, which makes it his home course. So both he and his son, Crew, are preparing hard to join the field there.

Just to clarify, Crew Koepka won’t be participating in the event. However, his father did put him through a rigorous training routine to prepare him. The 5-time major champion’s son was seen using the treadmill, cycling, doing pullups, and also getting a massage from his trainer, Joey Diovisalvi. But he also made sure he was sticking around close to ensure no mishaps occur, like a devoted father that he is.

The video only highlighted how Crew was preparing for the 2026 Cognizant Classic. He will just be behind the ropes, cheering for his father in his third PGA Tour event since his comeback. While Koepka will look for motivation from his family on the Champion Course, all eyes will be on him as fans will be eager to see him deliver a good performance on his home course.

That said, the gym is not the only place Crew’s parents are helping him prepare for the 2026 Cognizant Classic. His mother also has something special prepared for him for Koepka’s return home.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims want the spotlight on their son at the Champion Course

Brooks Koepka might be helping Crew shape up and prepare for the strenuous challenges of the Champion Course. But Jena Sims decided that their son also needs to look sharp and ready to cheer for his father from behind the ropes. And she had the perfect plan for that.

The model-turned-Hollywood actress was seen designing a custom outfit for Crew at her home. Picking a plain white tee from The Honest Company, she hot-pressed a special sticker to celebrate Koepka’s return to his home course.

Sims said, “It’s almost time for the Cognizant Classic. And you all know I love to Cricut my son’s t-shirts. The theme of next week is ‘Home Game’ because it is in Jupiter, where we live. It’s literally right up the road. I’m going to make him a shirt that’s like a green ombre that says ‘Home Game’.”

She shared the Instagram story on February 21, 2026, hours before the final round of the 2026 Genesis Invitational teed off. Fans also got to see the entire process of her designing the Circut sticker and hotpressing it onto the white tee.