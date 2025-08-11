Brooks Koepka Leads Powerful Initiative to Empower Rising Golf Star Despite Tough Finish in Chicago

LIV Golf Chicago 2025 was a fantastic event for Dean Burmester and Stinger GC. Even Jon Rahm would be quite pleased with his efforts, despite his team’s underwhelming performance. Torque GC performed great as a team, even though they didn’t have one of their players in the top three individual leaderboard. However, one team that wouldn’t be that satisfied with their run at Bolingbrook Golf Club would be Brooks Koepka‘s Smash GC. They didn’t have a good time at the event individually or as a team. But they still didn’t shy away from shedding light on a young star.

As shared on the LIV Golf official website, Smash GC awarded the Smash for Success Scholarship to a rising star in women’s golf, Morgan Rodriguez. The 18-year-old Florida golfer had been using her platform to connect with the people in Delaware State and the world. She had been sharing her journey as a junior golfer and also providing tips and tricks for young players who are also pursuing the sport.

Her immense contribution to golf at such a young age was recognized by Smash GC. The young star, who recently signed with Delaware State University, received the scholarship for academic excellence, leadership, and commitment to bringing a change. The entire Smash GC team was present to take a picture with her. Apart from the article shared on the LIV Golf website, the team also posted details about the same on their official Instagram account. This helped Rodriguez connect her platform to the post and put her in the spotlight. Other than the scholarship, Morgan also received an award for her contribution and work.

This is not the first time Brooks Koepka and the Smash GC have handed out a Smash for Success Scholarship award. Let’s see who else has received the honor.

Who else has received a scholarship from Brooks Koepka & Smash GC?

In February 2024, before the beginning of the season, Brooks Koepka and Smash GC first announced that they would be awarding the Smash for Success Scholarship last year. By June, they confirmed that Isaac Westbrook had been awarded the scholarship for his outstanding work and contribution to golf. Apart from being an excellent golfer, he also excelled in academics. His amazing achievements got him the scholarship at LIV Golf Houston 2024 and a picture with the entire Smash GC squad.

The winner of the scholarship gets a $5,000 paycheck from Smash GC. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria and enroll themselves for the scholarship. The selection committee consists of Brooks Koepka and his Smash GC squad and some other members of the team’s staff. A few LIV Golf representatives also work closely with the team to help them select the right candidate to receive the scholarship.