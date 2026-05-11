Brooks Koepka Leaves No Stone Unturned for 2026 PGA Championship Amid Major Form Struggles

Brooks Koepka has struggled to compete in the PGA Tour ever since he made his comeback. Yet, the 36-year-old is determined to fight hard and find his swing again. After nearly grabbing a top-10 finish at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club, he has decided to make some changes to his golf kit.

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Multiple sources showed Koepka using different putters to practice at Aronimink Golf Club. Alistair Cameron pointed out how he has had Cameron Young’s Scotty Cameron putter in his bag that he was trying out. Jonathan Wall revealed that he was also using the TaylorMade Spider.

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Koepka hasn’t particularly struggled on the greens recently. During the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, he averaged 82′ 10″ per round. While he missed the cut in the Texas Children’s Houston Open, he still had an average putting distance of 69′ 5″ in two rounds.

However, Aronimink Golf Club is a different beast and for two good reasons.

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Firstly, being the 16th best on the greens in the 2026 PGA Championship will not help him contend for the Wanamaker Trophy. Koepka will need to pull off some magic with his putter if he wants to win the major for the fourth time in his career.

Second, he has the freedom not to stick to his former brand now. He had a partnership with Srixon that lasted from 2021. However, Koepka ended the terms with them on April 30, 2026. This gives him the opportunity to move away from Srixon clubs and find a more suitable fit that will help him improve his game. Maybe he can imitate Young or follow Sam Burns’ path. Either way, he will need his best equipment at Aronimink Golf Club this week.

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Either way, Koepka has expressed that things are not going to be easy for him to find his form again. But he is ready for the challenge.

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Brooks Koepka is finding his footing again on the PGA Tour and in the majors

Brooks Koepka understands that the journey to find his winning form again is going to be challenging. He’s not delusional. “I understand that there are prices to pay for coming back,” he said during an interview at Quail Hollow last week. And that earned him a lot of respect in the golf community.

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But realizing his drawbacks is not the same as overcoming his obstacles. He’s still at the beginning of finding his way back to the top. And he isn’t shying away from starting at the bottom. That showed when he opted to play in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

Trying to qualify for the remaining Signature events of the season, he chose to join the PGA Tour alternate event field. While Koepka didn’t win the tournament, he still delivered a strong performance with a T11 finish. While that doesn’t do him any good, playing on the East Coast just a week before flying to Aronimink Golf Club might have been a good idea. At least he knows now where he is lacking.