LIV Golf was willing to pay a huge price to sign Brooks Koepka in 2022. The five-time major winner signed a contract worth $100 million until 2026. However, he decided to end the terms a year early. And he might have lost a huge bonus that he may need to pay for in the near future.

As per The Chosun Daily, Koepka has earned over $100 million already as a signing bonus. However, it was provided as an upfront payment based on the condition that he would complete the term of his contract.

However, as the 35-year-old wasn’t able to do so, he might have to pay LIV Golf back. He won’t need to return the money he earned from individual events and team performances, but Koepka might have to pay the price for breaching the terms of the $100 million contract.

Moreover, he will certainly miss out on earning from LIV Golf events in 2026. Even though he was out of form in 2025, Koepka still managed to earn over $5 million through his performances in LIV Golf this season. But since he left the PIF-funded league early, he won’t be able to benefit from those events as well.

If LIV Golf ends up asking him to return the entire bonus, then the former LIV Golf pro might end up losing $100 million. And missing out on the $5 million can also be considered a loss.

Considering the situation, would Brooks Koepka put himself in a position where he is liable for losses over $100 million? He might have had a contingency plan in place before he decided to step away from LIV Golf. Well, Fred Couples already suggested that the ex-LIV Golf pro does earlier in the year.

Was Brooks Koepka always prepared to bear the losses, or did he have a plan B in place?

Back in March 2026, when Brooks Koepka was still playing for LIV Golf, Fred Couples had already suggested that he would be leaving. In fact, the golf legend even stated that the 35-year-old wants to return to the PGA Tour.

“He wants to come back. I will say that I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour. I think he genuinely craves the weekly competition and the camaraderie of the PGA Tour,” Couples said. Well, he wasn’t entirely wrong about the camaraderie bit.

A few days back in February 2025, Koepka had appeared at the SoFi Center arena for a TGL event. He was seen hanging out with Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Tiger Woods. That also added fuel to the fire of rumors of him wanting to leave LIV Golf.

Now that Koepka is not with the Saudi-based league anymore, chances are that he may return to the PGA Tour soon. In fact, the Tour also left a cryptic message about his exit from LIV Golf. They shared the tweet about 25 minutes after LIV Golf announced his exit. So it’s possible that Brian Rolapp & Co. might be working out a process through which they can welcome Brooks Koepka back into the PGA Tour. If that happens in 2026 itself, then the $105 million loss might not be that big of an issue.