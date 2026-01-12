Brooks Koepka Releases Emotional Statement as PGA Tour Accepts His Return

He has paid his dues; now he is back where he belongs. Brooks Koepka applied for reinstatement to the PGA Tour on January 10, 2026. Today, Brian Rolapp’s office confirmed that he has been reinstated to the Tour, albeit after paying a substantial penalty. Despite that, Koepka was grateful to get the opportunity to return.

The 35-year-old tweeted, “I want to thank my family and my team for their continued support throughout every step of my professional career. When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the @PGATOUR, and I am just as excited today to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR. Being closer to home and spending more time with my family makes this opportunity especially meaningful to me.”

“I believe in where the PGA TOUR is headed with new leadership, new investors, and an equity program that gives players a meaningful ownership stake. I also understand there are financial penalties associated with this decision, and I accept those. Finally, I want to thank the fans. Your support means more to me today than ever before, and I look forward to seeing you soon at the Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open.”