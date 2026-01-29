Brooks Koepka’s Frustrations With LIV Golf Finally Come to Light as US Open Winner Spills the Beans

Rumors of Brooks Koepka‘s desire to leave LIV Golf had been buzzing around way before he actually made the move. But there were no credible sources that could confirm that he actually wanted to exit. However, there was one man who knew what his former captain’s heart desired way before he joined the PGA Tour. And that was Graeme McDowell.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to Today’s Golfer, McDowell admitted, “I could sense relief in Brooks’ voice. I feel like this just didn’t fit what he wanted to do. He had a tough year in ’25, and he was ready to reset and set his sights on the Green Jacket, the Claret Jug, and winning the career Grand Slam. The majors are what he’s all about, and he felt like he was in a situation out here where he wasn’t where he wanted to be anymore.”

There was a time Koepka had gone on a rampage in the majors. He nearly conquered all four major wins in 2019. The 35-year-old has finished as a runner-up in the Masters Tournament twice. Yet, the Green Jacket and the Claret Jug have always evaded him. It’s high time he conquers those two big events and completes his career Grand Slam as well. And in 2025, Koepka seems to have realized that he can’t do so while playing at LIV Golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, last season, he delivered his worst run in the majors. He missed three of the four cuts in the majors. Although the only time he did make the cut, he finished at T12, which shows that he still has it in him. All he needs is the right environment to perform better.

To be continued…