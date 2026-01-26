Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour Return Pushes ESPN to Break 20-Year-Long Benchmark

We’re only a few days away from Brooks Koepka‘s official return in a PGA Tour event. Judging by the way everyone’s reacting, it seems that the golf community is excited to watch him play in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines this week. And to ensure everyone gets to watch it live, ESPN has done something they have never done in two decades.

As the PGA Tour tweeted, “This will mark the first time in nearly 20 years that ESPN offers live coverage of a TOUR event (non-major). ESPN will also elevate the broadcast to Hulu and Disney+.”

Yes, you won’t need ESPN+ to watch the first couple of rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open this year. At least not for a few hours, from 12 noon to 3 P.M. (EST), according to the image attached to the tweet.

ESPN, Hulu, and Disney+ will have live coverage of the Torrey Pines event for three hours. You have to tune in to the channel or either of the streams on January 29 or 30 to catch the action. According to the PGA Tour website, this will also mark the broadcast debut for the 2026 season, with the event featured live on the Golf Channel and CBS.

Those are not the only moves the PGA Tour has made to put the spotlight on Koepka. They have also made other interesting announcements to ensure all eyes are on him at Torrey Pines.

The PGA Tour has turned Brooks Koepka’s return into a grand occasion

Brooks Koepka’s departure from LIV Golf and return to the PGA Tour is a huge victory for Brian Rolapp & Co.. And they are turning it into a celebration for the Tour. The ‘Returning Members Programme’ is still open. Rolapp & Co. might also be trying to show how the players will be treated for coming back into the system.

The PGA Tour confirmed that Koepka will be a part of a Featured Group on The Pat McAfee Show. He will be accompanied by Ludvig Aberg and Max Homa in the first couple of rounds of the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

PGA Tour Communications had also confirmed that Koepka wouldn’t be taking any spots from other players in the 144-man field. Instead, his inclusion will open doors for 2 more alternates to be added to the tournament. The Farmers Insurance Open field size has been increased to 147 players thanks to him.

Considering all the privileges Koepka is receiving, it’s evident that his return is being celebrated by the PGA Tour office. It will be interesting to see what he makes of this opportunity, as all eyes will be on his performance at Torrey Pines.