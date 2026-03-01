Brooks Koepka’s Reaction Speaks Volumes After PGA Tour Pro Matches His Move at Cognizant Classic

LA JOLLA, CA – JANUARY 30: Brooks Koepka USA looks over his tee shot on 10 NC during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open on January 30, 2026, at Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, California. Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JAN 30 PGA, Golf Herren Farmers Insurance Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2601300212

If it were a sand-saves team competition, Brooks Koepka and Ben Silverman would have won it already. They were paired together for a 10:45 A.M. (EST) tee time. Playing the par-3 14th hole, both of them hit their tee shots into the bunker. And they ended up copying each other again for their second shots to make it seem like a moment of deja vu.

As shared by the PGA Tour Instagram page, “Ben Silverman and Brooks Koepka both find the hole from the sand @CognizantClassic! 😲.”

You read that right, both of them found the cup from their bunker shots to score from their second strokes. That means Silverman and Koepka managed to get birdies despite mishitting their drives into the sand. At first, the former’s 1-under par received a congratulatory fistbump from the five-time major champion. However, everyone’s mood really lifted when Koepka also scored a birdie from the same spot, and both of them were smiling broadly.

This was Koepka’s sixth birdie for the round. So he had more reasons to celebrate than his groupmate. Silverman had only managed to score one other birdie prior to the one on the 14th. After their respective performances, the former had jumped up into the top-10 while the latter was still around the same rank he started the fourth round on.

However, it was good to see Koepka reacting positively to collaborating with his PGA Tour peers. There were doubts about whether he would be able to get along with them after leaving the Tour in 2022. But he seems to have settled in well and is improving on the field in terms of performance as well.

Interestingly, Koepka was not concerned about the social dynamics when he returned to the PGA Tour.

Brooks Koepka is getting along just fine with his PGA Tour peers

Since his return, there were a few who opposed the PGA Tour’s move to immediately reinstate Brooks Koepka. But he was never worried about them as he was enjoying meeting the new faces of the Tour that weren’t there when he left.

During the 2026 Cognizant Classic presser, Koepka told the reporters, “A lot of faces I don’t know. Playing with guys — It’s good to see guys you haven’t played with in a while, too. But it’s been fun. It’s been enjoyable. The feedback has been pretty good.”

Since his return, he had the opportunity to play with pros like Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia, & Co. They weren’t a part of the PGA Tour setup or making an impact when he left in 2022. So he’s happy that he is getting to meet them now and play alongside them.

In fact, speaking about finding his form, Koepka also gave Gotterup a subtle warning. He stated that the 26-year-old is the one he wants to beat once he gets back to his winning form. With him getting along with Ben Silverman as well now, it seems like Koepka is enjoying his life back on the PGA Tour.