Brooks Koepka’s Rumored PGA Tour Return Given Strong Response by Veteran Pro: ‘F*** Them’

ByMolin Sheth

Dec 21, 2025 | 9:33 AM EST

Essentials Inside The Story

  • A veteran pro has shared a strong opinion regarding Koepka's potential PGA Tour return.
  • Fred Couples shares his opinion as well.
  • Koepka too, addressed the issue.

Brooks Koepka might be looking for a way out of LIV Golf. At least that’s what the tabloids say. Notably, even Scott O’Neil has hinted at that. With the LIV Golf CEO not confident about Koepka signing a new contract, the 5-time major winner might be looking at a return to the PGA Tour. However, a PGA Tour veteran doesn’t care what Koepka wants.

Speaking to Eamon Lynch of Golfweek, he said, “F*** them. They made their choice. If they’re that important, how come no fans followed them to LIV?”

Lynch didn’t name the veteran, probably because they didn’t want the spotlight. But they weren’t shy to express their opinion. They believe that the LIV Golf pros dug their own grave by skipping the PGA Tour for the breakaway league. Anyone who is looking for a way back needs to go through the tough tests that lie ahead of them.

It’s unclear what must have driven their strong opinion against Koepka’s possible return, but Laurie Canter’s recent actions might have played a role. After leaving LIV Golf, the Englishman enjoyed an excellent season on the DP World Tour. He also earned his PGA Tour card. But when Scott O’Neil called again, Canter backed out and joined LIV Golf once again.

As such, the veteran pro might not have faith in Koepka’s intent. Then again, who would? He hasn’t clarified his intent so far. The 35-year-old has not commented on whether he would like to stay with LIV Golf or move to the PGA Tour.

But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t said anything that might cause a rift. In fact, Brooks Koepka released a carefully curated statement when he was questioned about a possible move.

Is a return to the PGA Tour on Brooks Koepka’s mind?

Brooks Koepka’s possible return to the PGA Tour has been the talk of the town for a few months now. In fact, back in March 2025, even Fred Couples decided to share his opinion about it.

The golf legend was confident that he knew what was going on in Koepka’s head. He said, “He wants to come back. I will say that I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour.” He believes that the LIV Golf pro craves a possible return to his former employer.

When Koepka was asked to respond to Couples’ statement, he made a peculiar reply, “I’ve got a contract obligation out here to fulfill, and then we’ll see what happens. I don’t know where I’m going, so I don’t know how everybody else does.”

Neither did he debunk Couples’ claims, nor did he clarify that he wanted to move to the PGA Tour. Even in March 2025, Brooks Koepka was still uncertain if he wanted to stay in LIV Golf or not. After another winless season, we doubt there’s anything that might have convinced him to sign a new contract with them.

