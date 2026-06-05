Brooks Koepka’s 3-Word Reply to Jena Sims’ First Text Sums Up His True Character

Brooks Koepka has turned his life around ever since he got married to Jena Sims. He went from being a golf-obsessed competitor to a family man who still competes, but with a purpose in life. But did you know that it was his wife who first shot her shot at the PGA Tour pro? And it all happened over DMs.

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Sims told People Magazine, “This was back before you could respond to Stories on Instagram. I had to cold call. I straight-up sent him a message. And I had on this tank, and I was in my little apartment in Sherman Oaks, which had carpet and popcorn ceilings. There was this dead plant behind me. It was a normal photo of me. I had a hat on. And I said, ‘Does this filter make my plant look tan?'”

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They showed the entire conversation between Koepka and Sims. The PGA Tour pro replied to his now wife, “Ur close a little more practice at it and u should be fine.” To that, Sims flirted back, “Rome wasn’t built in a day,” suggesting that she would work on it. Koepka teased her by saying, “True…but the plant does look pretty good.”

Saying that the dead plant looked “pretty good” must have gotten a laugh out of Sims. The fact that they eventually dated, got married, and now have a beautiful son named Crew suggests that Koepka’s response worked. But the messages also show that the couple has always enjoyed having fun banter against each other to keep things fun.

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It’s not like Sims hasn’t ever gotten back on Koepka as well. Since they have gotten together, the model-turned-actor has often trolled her husband on social media. Back in 2023, the five-time major winner was giving her advice about playing a stroke at The Grange. While she did listen to him in the end, she also threw some shade at him.

“Try to hit it straight and we won’t have to worry,” Sims advised Koepka, asking him not to miss the short grass.

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However, Jena Sims is often seen praising her husband more than trolling him. In fact, she never fails to point out how good of a partner and father Brooks Koepka is at home.

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Jena Sims shows the world another side of Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims have always been supportive of each other at every stage of their life together. And while the world gets to see what the PGA Tour pro does on the fairway, the Hollywood actress often shares what he is like towards his family.

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Being an actor isn’t easy. And being a partner to an actor must be an even more challenging job. Koepka was waiting at Trump National Doral as the first alternate after Patrick Cantlay and Jake Knapp had joined the field. However, he didn’t end up getting into the tournament. So he messaged his wife asking if he could join her social event. While Sims was attending a high-profile gathering, Koepka only had his golf gear in his bag. So he couldn’t join his wife.

“He’s like, ‘I’m going to come meet up with you.’ (I told him), ‘Don’t wear your golf stuff here.’ Messaged him where I was. He Uber’s, styles an outfit head to toe with whoever this saint,” Sims told her fans on her Instagram story.

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This just goes to show how much he cares about his wife’s social status. A couple of weeks ago, she also revealed the special connection Koepka has with his son. Sims reveals that the PGA Tour pro is easily able to calm Crew down whenever he gets hurt. He has a special trick up his sleeve that makes their son stop crying. But when Brooks Koepka is on the road, it becomes a nightmare for Jena Sims. Just goes to show how close they are as a family.