Brooks Koepka’s Treatment of Wife Jena Sims After Heartbreak at $20M PGA Tour Event Speaks Volumes

This is the story of Brooks Koepka, who couldn’t find a place in the field of the 2026 Cadillac Championship. So he had no plans anymore in Miami, Florida. Upset with missing the opportunity, Jena Sims explained how her husband dealt with the situation after leaving the Blue Monster Course.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sims told the fans in her Instagram story, “If he wanted to, he would. If you’re a golf fan, you would know that Brooks was the third alternate in the tournament this week. Which means three people had to drop out for him to get into the tournament this week. Cantlay dropped out, Jake Knapp dropped out, Brooks became the first alternate, so he had to sit there and wait for all the tee times. And no one drops out. So he didn’t get into the tournament.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, when the field for the Cadillac Championship was announced, Koepka was confirmed as the first alternate. However, the result of the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans pushed him back to the third spot. Michael Thorbjornsen and Kristoffer Reitan took his position. They got bumped up after finishing T13 and T2 at TPC Louisiana, respectively.

Koepka was waiting at Trump National Doral until everyone had teed off, and that’s when he knew that he couldn’t make the field anymore. Still dressed in his golf outfit, he decided to ring up his wife, who was busy with an event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All he had with him was his shirt on his back. He has his Nike golf polos, Nike golf pants, and AirMaxs and golf shoes. He didn’t pack a bag because he didn’t think he was going to get in. I had a brand dinner last night. He’s like, ‘I’m going to come meet up with you.’ (I told him), ‘Don’t wear your golf stuff here.’ Messaged him where I was. He Uber’s, styles an outfit head to toe with whoever this saint.”

Being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuits model, Sims probably attended the Race Weekend Kickoff event in Florida at the end of April alongside Serena Williams & Co. And she expected her husband to dress up for the event instead of dropping by in his golf outfit. Koepka didn’t disappoint as he visited a boutique to find the perfect attire before heading to the venue to accompany his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Source – Jena Sims’ Instagram

While he may have been there to back up Sims at the event, Koepka also has a backup plan to get into Signature events. At least the last two $20 million tournaments are coming up after the 2026 PGA Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooks Koepka’s plan B for the 2026 season

Yes, Brooks Koepka didn’t make the field for the Trump National Doral Signature event. But he must have never hoped to qualify for the 2026 Cadillac Championship based on luck. Despite his unpredictable form, the five-time major champion had found a path where he could certainly receive a two Signature event exemption.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few days ago, it was confirmed that Koepka will be participating in the PGA Tour alternate event, the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. If he manages to win the tournament, then he will make the field for the Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship. The event will be played in the same week as another Signature event, the Truist Championship. So while Rory McIlroy rocks the field at Quail Hollow, Koepka will try to find his form at Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

He also tried to give himself a head start by giving himself the liberty to choose the clubs he is comfortable with. Koepka did that by parting ways with his long-time club sponsor, Srixon. He is now free to choose whichever brand of clubs he wants to align with. That will hopefully help him get the right equipment and perform better. It will be interesting to see how all these factors affect Brooks Koepka’s ability on the fairway.