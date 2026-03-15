Brooks Koepka’s Wife Lifts Lid on Comments About Her Outfit at The Players Championship

Brooks Koepka is set up for a strong finish at TPC Sawgrass. After three rounds, he is placed within the T25 on the leaderboard. A strong performance on Championship Sunday will help him finish within the top-10 of the PLAYERS Championship 2026. And Jena Sims is all dressed up to motivate her husband to do so. In fact, judging by the comments she is receiving, she knows she has chosen the right outfit.

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Sims shared a story flaunting her outfit for the fourth round of the PLAYERS Championship with a caption, “You know it’s good when guys ask ‘is that what you’re wearing’ 🤪🩷😘.”

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Koepka’s wife might be wearing a black Nike Fastback costume with white jeans and white shoes. The outfit isn’t something you typically wear in a golf tournament. But being a model and actress, Sims was able to pull it off well.

Despite that, she must have expected the comments from the other spectators. She wasn’t trying to keep it modest or cross any lines that would be considered too absurd. Judging by her response, she also appreciated the reactions she received from the men.

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It’s not uncommon for Sims to be criticized for her outfit choices. She has faced a lot more heat from the fans, even for her off-course attire. The Hollywood star has even been bodyshamed by the community for wearing a revealing outfit during a film festival.

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After looking at her dress for the Toronto International Film Festival, one of the followers asked, “Jenna’s dress needs help. Why do we need to see her chest?”

Going from that to asking her if she’s sure about her attire at TPC Sawgrass, the fans have certainly gotten a lot more decent.

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Imago Source – Jena Sims’ Instagram

That said, Mrs. Koepka has had a lot of decisions regarding outfit choices to make recently.

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Jena Sims has been playing dress-up for herself and her family

Jena Sims has always tried to look her best when she’s attending golf events or is out with Brooks Koepka. But it’s not only her own outfits that she has to plan for on her trips to the course.

When Koepka was returning to the PGA National Champion Course at Palm Beach, Sims decided to do something special for him. Since it was their home course, she designed a special t-shirt for their son, Crew Sims. It was labeled ‘Home Game’ to welcome her husband back to the course after his four years away from it.

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She also likes to plan their outfits for festive celebrations. The family often plays dress-up during Halloween, Christmas, and other holidays.