Brooks Koepka Sends Subtle Warning to 4x-PGA Tour Champ While Sharing Bold Future Plans

After four seasons in LIV Golf, Brooks Koepka might need some time getting used to the PGA Tour again. But he is undoubtedly capable of pulling off magical performances once he finds his rhythm. The nine-time PGA Tour champion is working hard to reach that point. Once he does, Koepka has one golfer he wants to beat.

“Chris, pretty good, considering he’s won twice,” Koepka told the reporters in the presser for the 2026 Cognizant Classic. He added, “I haven’t played with him. I’ve obviously watched him hit balls and seen his results, and I think that’s pretty good. But I would say that’s a name that probably sticks out right now. Another Nike guy. Everybody has been talking about him for a while, so it’s good to see.”

Everybody has indeed been talking about Chris Gotterup. And the conversation has reached Koepka’s circle as well, it seems.

The former world #1 has shared the field with Gotterup twice so far: the Farmers Insurance Open and the WM Phoenix Open. Neither of them finished in the top-10 at Torrey Pines. However, Koepka missed the cut at TPC Scottsdale and might have skipped Gotterup’s second PGA Tour win for the season.

The 35-year-old is no stranger to winning two titles in a season himself. In fact, he won two majors in 2018: the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. So if Koepka sends a subtle warning to someone, he means business.

Playing on his home course for the first time in four years this week, Koepka will be eager to perform. He has never triumphed in the Cognizant Classic in the past, despite playing in familiar conditions. His best finish was a T2 in 2019 when the event was known as the Honda Classic.

Keeping the seriousness aside, the Koepkas are really excited for their return to the PGA National Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens.

Brooks Koepka & family are ready for ‘Home Game’

The entire Koepka family is really excited for the PGA Tour pro’s return to the Champion Course. And all of them are doing their bit to prepare for the 2026 Cognizant Classic.

Jena Sims revealed how she is designing a customized t-shirt for her son, Crew. She made a green ombre colored sticker that said ‘Home Game’ and hot-pressed it onto the t-shirt.

Brooks Koepka was also seen training with his son in the gym. Well, it was mostly his son who was doing the bulk of the workout. The reel shared on Instagram showed Crew doing pull-ups, walking on treadmills, cycling, and indulging in other exercises.

Judging by how focused the entire family is on the 2026 Cognizant Classic, the future Koepka was talking about might be much sooner than he anticipated. He is a favorite to win the tournament this week. Let’s see if he can pull off the magic on his home course with his entire family cheering for him.