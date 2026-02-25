Brooks Koepka Shares Honest Verdict on $5 Million Deal He Had to Make With PGA Tour

RECORD DATE NOT STATED 2nd October 2025 The Carnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland Alfred Dunhill Links Golf Championship, Round One Brooks Koepka of USA on the second tee of Carnoustie Championship golf course during the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK DavidxYoung

RECORD DATE NOT STATED 2nd October 2025 The Carnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland Alfred Dunhill Links Golf Championship, Round One Brooks Koepka of USA on the second tee of Carnoustie Championship golf course during the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK DavidxYoung

Within 23 minutes of Brooks Koepka‘s exit from LIV Golf, the PGA Tour shared a cryptic message about him. A few days later, they introduced the Returning Member Program to bring him back to the roster. It’s been around a month now, and the five-time major champion has finally shared his feelings on being accepted by the Tour.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking about the donations he made to accept his return, Koepka told the media, “It was mutual. Me and the PGA TOUR got together.” He added, “All those charities are charities that I’ve been involved with for years, either participated in or have gone and helped around or donated to before, and I just feel like it was a good opportunity to donate to something where I know the money is actually going to, things where I’m involved with already.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of them are local, which is very cool, so you get to see the progress over years and years and get to go visit them.”

A few hours ago, the PGA Tour confirmed that Koepka had donated $5 million to 11 charities. One of them was Jack Nicklaus‘ Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation. Those were the terms Brian Rolapp & Co. asked him to fulfill to get reinstated into the PGA Tour through the Returning Member Program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Koepka happily obliged as he was able to contribute to society. He also had the option to choose which charity he would like to donate to. As he mentioned, he opted for those where he often donates and visits.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago LA JOLLA, CA – JANUARY 30: Brooks Koepka USA looks over his tee shot on 10 NC during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open on January 30, 2026, at Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, California. Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JAN 30 PGA, Golf Herren Farmers Insurance Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2601300212

However, initially, it was reported that the terms of his reinstatement were far steeper than $5 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Brooks Koepka only need to pay $5 million to get reinstated to the PGA Tour?

The tabloids were going wild when Brooks Koepka’s return was first confirmed. It’s no secret that he was eager to make a comeback. However, many assumed that he would be ready to pay a proposterous price for it.

As per the initial reports, it was assumed that Koepka had paid upwards of $85 million in penalties. That is how much he had earned in his four years at LIV Golf. Hence, the fees for his reinstatement seemed absurd, even if he had the finances to pay them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, where did the figure of $85 million derive from? Well, according to his terms with the Tour, he has forfeited the equity from the PGA Tour’s Player Equity Program for five years. That could cost him anywhere between $50 million and $100 million, depending on his performance. Considering his form at the moment, that’s the last thing Koepka would be concerned about.