Brooks Koepka Terminates Contract With $1.31 Billion Golf Giant Amid Career Struggles

For the last five years, Brooks Koepka has been working with Srixon to find his perfect set of clubs. Through that period, he has moved to LIV Golf, won a major, won a few events in the Saudi-based promotion as well, and returned to the PGA Tour. However, the 35-year-old seems to be finally done with his kit partner.

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As many sources tweeted, “Brooks Koepka and Srixon are no more. Sides have ‘mutually agreed to conclude their endorsement partnership,’ effective immediately. Koepka signed with Srixon in 2021, but he never received much publicity after moving to LIV. Recently switched back to a Titleist ball for the second time since his deal with Srixon was consummated. Have to wonder how much that played a role in the deal dissolving.”

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As the tweet mentions, Koepka never really received much publicity after moving to LIV Golf. However, his move was never the reason behind their lack of faith in him. The partnership itself never generated much of a buzz as the PGA Tour pro’s career was a roller-coaster ride back then. Even now, Koepka is struggling since his return to the Tour. And being associated with the brand didn’t do him any good.

In the eight tournaments he has played in 2026, Koepka has managed to make the cut in five of them. Just a week ago, he and Shane Lowry came off a missed cut in the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. That came as a surprise, as they were the favorites to win the tournament.

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His best finish of the season was on a course close to his home in Palm Beach Gardens. Koepka grabbed a T9 finish in the 2026 Cognizant Classic back at the end of February with a 10-under par. He hasn’t had any other top-10 finish so far this year.

Koepka is also building his own path to qualifying for Signature events recently. He has also committed to the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the coming days. With him not tied to Srixon anymore, he will be free to choose the exact equipment he needs to give himself the best shot at winning the event.

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Interesting, Koepka is not the only one who has cut ties with their old kit partner recently. Another big name on the PGA Tour also made a similar major move.

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Was Brooks Koepka inspired by Justin Rose?

It isn’t only Brooks Koepka who is making big moves on the PGA Tour at the moment. Justin Rose also took a major decision that might change the quality of his strokeplay.

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However, instead of parting ways with a kit sponsor, the Englishman committed to a brand instead. Reports confirmed that Rose had signed a long-term deal with McLaren Golf.

As tweets read, “🚨🌹🏎️ JUST IN — Justin Rose has officially signed with McLaren Golf, becoming the first ambassador for the brand after working with the company on development for 2 years. Rose will play McLaren golf clubs and the partnership will begin this week in Miami.”

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Fans will get to see Rose use McLaren gear this weekend at Trump National Doral. While Koepka is not playing the event, it will be interesting to see how the English pro will perform with his new kit.