Brooks Koepka’s Fate at LIV Golf Confirmed After He Nearly Injured Fans With Outburst at $20M Event

He has won 5 majors, the last of which came just 2 years ago in 2023. He was also the third-best golfer in LIV Golf the same year. Brooks Koepka has definitely experienced life at the top of the mountain. But today, he played like he had never made the climb. Playing at the Maridoe Golf Club in LIV Golf Dallas 2025, Koepka has had one of the worst rounds of his career. By the 14th hole, the frustrated 35-year-old had withdrawn as he was sitting at +7. But Koepka channeled his inner Rory McIlroy on the tee zone just before he left the field.

After a bad drive on the 9th hole, Brooks dug into the grass at the tee before turning around and having a swing at the tee box. The parts went flying all around and could have injured someone in the crowd. The entire incident was reported by NUCLR GOLF while confirming his withdrawal. Underdog Golf also tweeted, “Brooks Koepka (illness) a WD from LIV Dallas.” But only moments later, they also shared another update about Koepka’s status. They said, “Koepka could return on weekend to contribute to team score only, per @LIVGolfComms.”

While it may be nearly impossible for the 5-time major winner to compete for the title, he might prioritize the needs of his team. The fact that his replacement, Luis Carrera, couldn’t improve on his score means that the Smash GC captain will have to be the bigger man and step onto the Maridoe Golf Club and bring his score down to par to give his squad the best shot. Although there is still no confirmation of the same from Koepka’s camp. So we’ll have to wait and see if it actually happens.

However, one thing is clear: Brooks Koepka will definitely need to do a lot of damage control, and not just in Dallas. His actions in the 9th LIV Golf tournament of the season can have a severe effect on his goals for later this year.

Brooks Koepka under the spotlight

Only a few weeks ago, Brooks Koepka was one of the few golfers who were invited to Keegan Bradley’s Team U.S. Ryder Cup Dinner. It was a get-together to bond with each other and narrow down the possible team going to Bethpage. There might be new additions to the possible squad since then, after J.J. Spaun’s win at Oakmont. However, looking at how Koepka couldn’t control his emotions in Dallas might ring some alarm bells in Bradley’s head.

As things stand today, Koepka is sitting at the 65th spot on the Ryder Cup leaderboard for Team U.S. His chances of qualifying on merit are next to none. And if he doesn’t make the team, then this will be his first miss after 4 consecutive starts. The terrible performance and little burst of anger at Maridoe Golf Club is not a good impression of Brooks Koepka. And a part of the reason behind his return to the field for the team might be because he wants to remain in Keegan Bradley’s good books. But at this point, has he already done too much damage?