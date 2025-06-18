Brooks Koepka’s True Nature Clear Days After His ‘Apology’ to Wife & Child Became Public

3 strokes away from the cutline at Augusta National and 8 from the one at Quail Hollow, Brooks Koepka was not having a great time in the majors this season. Before the 2025 U.S. Open, he was struggling to impress on the biggest stages in golf, missing the weekend rounds of the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship. It shook the LIV Golf pro as he hadn’t missed a single major cut since the 2022 Open Championship. And that had pushed him into the darkness, isolating himself from the world.

Having found his form at Oakmont Country Club, Koepka was finally in a positive state of mind. But he still had a few regrets to share after the first round. Speaking to the media, he said, “I had to apologize — I’ve apologized to Rick, Pete, Jeff, Blake, my wife, my son, everybody. I wouldn’t have wanted to be around me.” After weeks of Jena Sims defending her partner’s behavior, it was great to see Koepka shed some light on the issue and do what was needed to try and improve the atmosphere in his household. And his latest actions make it seem that he is trying to make up to his family by giving them reasons to smile.

In Jena Sims’ latest stories, the Smash GC captain was seen waving at his son, Crew, from inside a glass pool. The clip was simply captioned “lol,” as the moment was both hilarious and adorable. Sims also didn’t forget to promote the swimwear that her son was wearing with a caption, “@shopjamesjoy trunks on lil man.” The T12 finish in the 2025 U.S. Open has certainly boosted Koepka’s mood, and he is finally back to enjoying his life with his beautiful family.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Source: Jena Sims’ Instagram

AD

But the 35-year-old has a lot of tough challenges coming up for him in the next couple of months. Hopefully, Brooks Koepka has already started preparing for them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Long road ahead for Brooks Koepka

With 8 events done, LIV Golf has only 5 more tournaments left before the eventual Team Champion round. Smash GC will need to raise the tempo to get a chance to compete for the big title at the end of the season. They are currently sitting at 7th with 93.66 points separating them from Jon Rahm‘s Legion XIII. Koepka and his squad will need at least 2 wins to have any realistic shot at the 2025 Team Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking of that, Brooks Koepka is also far away from the top of the individual leaderboard. He is placed at 14th, 120.22 points behind Joaquin Niemann. The Smash GC captain will also need to push for a few wins in the next five events to join the top 3. Individually, he will need 3 wins from 5 LIV Golf tournaments to book a spot at the top. That would be quite challenging considering the form Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jon Rahm have been in this year. Moreover, Koepka will also be at Portrush next month for the 2025 Open Championship. He will be eager to get another top-half finish over there as well.

So while it’s great to see him having fun with his family again, Brooks Koepka better buckle up for what lies ahead for him.