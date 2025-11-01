Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims Gets Emotional as Fan Pays Tribute to Their Iconic Masters Moment

Thrice, Brooks Koepka has won the PGA Championship, and he won the U.S. Open twice. However, the 35-year-old has never triumphed at Augusta National, despite having made ten attempts at it. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t come close to winning the iconic Green Jacket. He nearly grabbed the title in 2019 and 2023, finishing as the runner-up in both editions of the tournament. And the last time he finished second, Koepka had his biggest cheerleader behind the ropes as they created a beautiful memory together.

They hadn’t even completed a year in their marriage when Brooks Koepka & Jena Sims appeared together in the 2023 Masters Tournament. To this day, it is one of the fondest memories of Sims. So when a fan recreated one of their pictures from ANGC with her partner, Koepka’s wife couldn’t hold back her tears. Sharing a collage of both the pictures in her story, she wrote, “This is SO Good and I’m so flattered when I see this 🥲😭😭😭😭 @miaelabcali thnx for sending!!”

Both images showed the couple looking at each other while the ladies held the golf bag in the white Masters Tournament caddy’s jumpers. Judging by her reaction, you can see how much she loves being a part of Koepka’s journey on the course. She certainly enjoys being behind the ropes, rooting for her partner every opportunity she gets. The couple also often brings their son, Crew, along to events when Brooks is playing. The 5-time major winner has also been just as supportive of everything his wife does when she comes across great opportunities in her career.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Jena Sims has gotten emotional when recollecting memories from her trip to Augusta National with Brooks Koepka. Let’s look at a few other moments when she reacted strongly.

Brooks Koepka’s efforts at Augusta National often make his wife, Jena Sims, emotional

Back in March 2025, another fan had shared a picture of Jena Sims & Crew watching Brooks Koepka tee off at Augusta National. That also got her a bit overwhelmed with emotions as she shared those pictures and simply wrote, “Can’t wait!!!!!” She shared another one from her gallery and also said, “This Image,” suggesting that she loved the picture in that story.

Then, a month later, Sims also revealed how her perception of the Par-3 Event preceding the Masters Tournament had changed. “I did the Par 3 for Brooks just as his fiancée, without a kid, and I’m like, ‘This is kind of lame. So having to chase Crew around and just seeing him like, ‘Hey!’—like, to the crowd—melted my heart. So cute.” Seems like the addition of Crew to the family really changed how Jena Sims looked at the family event on the Wednesday of the Masters. It also certainly seems that every time Brooks Koepka plays a Masters Tournament, they creates even more great memories. Imagine what would happen if he ends up winning the Green Jacket.