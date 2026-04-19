Bryson DeChambeau Abruptly Exits LIV Golf Event as He Cites ‘Discomfort’

The grass of Club de Golf Chapultepec wasn’t in the best condition, according to Bryson DeChambeau. And he’s finally paying the price for it.

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The Crusher GC captain confirmed, “I experienced some discomfort in my wrist during yesterday’s round and have decided to withdraw from the final round of LIV Golf Mexico City to prevent further injury. Not how I wanted this week to go, but wishing the Crushers a strong finish. I’m going to take a few days to get evaluated and hope to be ready for LIV Golf Virginia.”

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This doesn’t come as a surprise after the troublesome time DeChambeau was having on the golf course. He was appalled by the poor conditions of the rough at the Club de Chapultepec during the second round of the LIV Golf Mexico City 2026. He was also criticized for a poor putt in the third round of the event.

The two-time U.S. Open winner was also struggling on the leaderboard. After three rounds, he managed to record a 2-over par. That placed him at T41 on the leaderboard. Sitting 16 strokes away from the top, there is nothing much he can do in the tournament now to compete for the title. So, risking aggravating the injury might not pay off in any way for DeChambeau.

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It’s the wise choice to withdraw from the tournament and prepare for the next one. LIV Golf Virginia 2026 will be played from May 7 to 10. That will give DeChambeau enough time to recover and get back on track to start competing again.

That said, this is not the first time DeChambeau has had an injury recently. He was put in a similar situation back in late 2025 as well.

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Bryson DeChambeau’s encounters with injuries

In terms of fitness, Bryson DeChambeau is generally considered a healthier individual in the golf world. He is quite fit and agile. Moreover, the Crushers GC captain also follows a rigid fitness schedule, as he often shares on his social media.

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However, that doesn’t save him from injuries on the course. The incident in Mexico City is not an isolated one. Back in December 2025, DeChambeau had another encounter with an injury that affected his swing.

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He told the media, “Oh man, because I well, broke my finger. When I was interlocking for the longest time. I mean, I was doing so many golf balls and my hands were hurting. This knuckle got really thick and big and I popped and my pinky was hurting one time.”

That forced him to change the grip on his clubs. Thankfully, DeChambeau was able to recover quickly enough to be ready for the LIV Golf 2026 season debut. Hopefully, he won’t have any issues returning to LIV Golf Virginia as well.