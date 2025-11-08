Bryson DeChambeau & Co. Given Reality Check About LIV Golf’s Future After Recent Successes

Despite the $1.4 billion in losses, PIF-owned LIV Golf is making some big moves to stay afloat in the golf world. Scott O’Neil & his team recently announced that the format of the events will change from 54 to 72 holes. They have also increased the number of players who would receive a lucrative contract from the LIV Golf Promotions event. As for why, well the PIF is implementing all this to get its product sanctioned by the OWGR. But as promising as it may be for Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, & Co., Paul McGinley believes they still have a long way to go.

The veteran golfer joined Ben Parsons for an exclusive interview for Bunkered. During their conversation, the reporter asked him if LIV Golf has now become more appealing to the fans. McGinley told Parsons, “It’s not got traction. It’s not appealing to the public. It has a lot of issues. It doesn’t have big viewing figures. It’s got a big major network in America now… the figures are still tiny.”

Despite signing a deal with Fox Sports earlier this year, LIV Golf hasn’t seen a rise in viewership as they had expected. Scott O’Neil presumed that they were not getting high TV ratings because they were broadcasting on The CW network. However, since moving to Fox Sports, their viewership has remained similar at around 400,000 fans. This exposed the flaw that it’s LIV Golf that doesn’t have “traction“, as McGinley stated. However, it is still able to attract the top golfers in the world for one reason.

“If you view LIV as an opportunity and you view your professional career as your objective is to make a lot of money, well, LIV makes a lot of sense. If you really want to progress your career, you’re taking a big chance leaving the PGA, DP World Tour umbrella, and going to play on LIV. It’s going to be very interesting to see what happens with this appeal. It’s going to be really interesting to see if the door to play LIV and the DP World Tour remains open,” he stated.

McGinley believes that moving from the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour to LIV Golf is only a money move. It’s risky to opt for the Saudi-based promotion over its rival Tours as you close doors to play in an expansive world of golf. For the likes of Bryson DeChambeau & Brooks Koepka, they had to wait four years to retain their OWGR status. And it’s still under work and not implemented in LIV Golf. While the doorway between LIV Golf & the DP World Tour may be open, it will be interesting to see how long it stays that way. Although they did allow the European pros to partake in the LIV Golf Promotions event without any obligations. But how long will that last?

Either way, despite what he said about LIV Golf, Paul McGinley still believed that the PGA Tour & the DP World Tour should remain cautious about what they were doing. Let’s see what he had to say.

Despite their drawbacks, can LIV Golf still compete with other Tours?

Yes, LIV Golf has failed to capitalize on the opportunities they have cultivated recently. But Paul McGinley still believes they can compete with the PGA Tour & the DP World Tour.

During the interview, he also said, “The writing’s on the wall that it’s going to be a matter of time before LIV do get points. It’s a legitimate competitor for both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour. Because of the huge amount of money that’s put in front of the players and relatively weak fields, the opportunity to make a lot of money is very, very clear. I think they’re a legitimate threat, and they’re a legitimate competitor to the DP and the PGA Tours.”

After suffering $1.4 billion worth of losses, the PIF had not backed out of funding LIV Golf. In fact, they continue to support the league and invest in it further. Even President Donald Trump stated that they have no interest in pulling the trigger on the Saudi-based promotion, as they need a legitimate source to diversify their economy.

So, there is a very good chance that LIV Golf will keep on going until they find success. Considering the kind of money PIF has, it can turn into a big threat to the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.