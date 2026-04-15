Bryson DeChambeau & Co. Left in the Dark as LIV Bosses Hold Urgent Meeting to Decide Future of League

The 2026 Masters Tournament was a bust for every LIV Golf player on the field. No one except Tyrrell Hatton was able to compete for the title. Bryson DeChambeau didn’t even make the weekend as his was one of the most surprising missed cuts at Augusta National. And the Crushers GC captain and others have been left out again, as the LIV Golf management is coming to a crucial decision.

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Just a few hours ago, it was reported that LIV Golf is about to make a huge announcement soon. The reporters were gathered at the Club de Golf Chapultepec, venue for the sixth event of the season, LIV Golf Mexico 2026. However, they were made to wait for a long time. After a prolonged delay, The Telegraph reported that neither of the executives was at the club. Instead, they were all summoned for an emergency meeting in Manhattan.

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When the players were asked about the same, they admitted to not having any knowledge about it. In fact, reports reveal that one of them even said, “I’ll be honest. None of the players have heard anything. It’s hopefully a merger. Everyone gathers at Augusta, don’t they?”

This is interesting considering the structure of LIV Golf. The likes of Jon Rahm and DeChambeau are shareholders in the league. It was assumed that they might know about it. But neither of them has commented on it so far.

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The reports speculate that LIV Golf might be completing a merger. Whether it’s with the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour is unclear.

That said, did the LIV Golf CEO, Scott O’Neil, hint at such plans recently? Or was this an impulsive decision?

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Was LIV Golf always planning a possible merger this year?

Since the end of the 2025 season, LIV Golf has seen a lot of changes. Scott O’Neil changed the format of the tournaments to 72 holes. He opened the pathway to allow more players to organically qualify for a LIV Golf contract.

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The most prominent effort that probably paid off was the OWGR recognition. After making all the changes, LIV Golf was finally able to earn an official status for its events. Albeit, the points were only awarded to the top-10 in every tournament. That left many of LIV Golf pros disappointed. But it was a good start to the 2026 season.

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However, after the abysmal run their players had at Augusta National, O’Neil must have been quite disappointed. Especially since he was there in Georgia and saw it all happen himself.

So it wouldn’t be a surprise if their next strategic move was a merger. There had been talks about LIV Golf and the DP World Tour coming together. However, the European Tour’s executives denied any such development recently. Considering the connection O’Neil has with Brian Rolapp, it could be that the PGA Tour and PIF may have finally found a common ground.