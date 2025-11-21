brand-logo
Bryson DeChambeau Appears Different as He Joins Donald Trump's Special Dinner at White House

Molin Sheth

Nov 21, 2025 | 8:04 AM EST

Away from all the high-octane action in the PIF-funded league, Bryson DeChambeau is busy socializing in a different atmosphere. The Crushers GC captain is often found on the golf course playing in pro events or shooting YouTube content. He doesn’t shy away from taking golf into his home as well, as he did so during the #ShotCupChallenge. However, this time around, DeChambeau has decided to step away from golf and indulge in affairs that he might not be as familiar with.

In the latest post by BRYSON LEGION, he was seen sitting down for a special dinner with President Donald Trump & other exclusive list guests. The dinner was hosted at the White House by the 47th POTUS and also included his wife, Melania, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Other than them, the Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla founder Elon Musk were also a part of the party at the White House.

