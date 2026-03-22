Bryson DeChambeau Battling ‘A Lot’ Privately as He Bursts Into Tears After $4M LIV Golf Triumph

Bryson DeChambeau has done it again!

The Crushers GC captain crushed it in South Africa. And, as many sources reported, “🚨🥹🇿🇦 #EMOTIONAL VICTORY — LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau is moved to tears after winning in South Africa, revealing that a lot has transpired in his life off the course recently. ”

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DeChambeau did shed a tear after winning the LIV Golf South Africa 2026. As soon as the ball sank, he stood still with one arm on his waist and tears running down his cheek as the reality of winning $4 million sank in.

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It was an intense battle for him to claim the title. The two-time U.S. Open champion couldn’t finish the round in regulation 72 holes. DeChambeau and Jon Rahm were tied in first place with a score of 26-under par each. But just one hole in the playoff was enough to finally separate them from each other.

Repeating the par-5 18th hole, Rahm managed to score a par. However, DeChambeau’s approach shot had set him up for an excellent opportunity to win the title in the end. That’s exactly what he did as he managed a birdie for game, set, and match!

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This was DeChambeau’s second consecutive win in LIV Golf. He had also captured the LIV Golf Singapore 2026 title a few days ago.

But all his recent experiences haven’t been as positive or happy. Just a few steps away from the fairway, DeChambeau was mobbed by the spectators desperate for his autograph. Outside the course, he shared a montage of his late father and said his wisdom keeps him going even today.

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He said, “I wish I could tell you. A lot has happened in my life in the past week. I’m just so grateful for my team, the Crushers, everybody supporting me. It’s so funny, golf is a fickle game, and you work so hard at it your whole, entire life, and you realize that golf is just golf, and there’s a lot more to life than just golf. I had some things happen in the off time during this week, and I was just praying all day, praying to give me the perseverance to move forward and keep looking forward.”

Even during the toughest times, DeChambeau is staying motivated by taking on various challenges. Whether they are personal goals or a part of his checklist, the 32-year-old is pushing ahead strongly.

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Bryson DeChambeau is aiming high even during the lowest moments in his life

While he may be facing personal and professional challenges every day, Bryson DeChambeau is not shying away from setting major goals. And he’s trying his best to achieve them. For the 2026 LIV Golf South Africa, he was pushing for a unique challenge at the Club. DeChambeau promised his fans that he would hit his second career ace in the event.

“Yeah, given the fact I’ve only made one other hole-in-one in my entire professional career, it would be such an amazing second hole-in-one for me,” DeChambeau told the reporters. He also added, “Just for South Africa, I think South Africa wants to see a 1 out there on 17, and they deserve a 1. I hope it happens this weekend, and hopefully the rules officials are nice and give us an easy pin.”

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Unfortunately, that didn’t go his way as he didn’t score a hole-in-one on either of the four rounds of the event. The best he managed was a birdie in the first round. It wasn’t even like he was close. Even after the approach shot, DeChambeau had to putt a 17-footer to secure the 1-under. But there is one goal that can still happen as he completes his journey in South Africa.

Probably after watching a TGL match, he suggested, “How about the Crushers go up against Jupiter Links in an 18-hole match, 4-v-4 stroke play? We can just call them out right now and say, Let’s go. Let’s do it.”

The tweet came in after Tiger Woods‘ Jupiter Links beat Rory McIlroy‘s Boston Common Golf in the Semifinals. DeChambeau hasn’t received any update regarding the same so far. However, it will be interesting to see how both teams perform if they do clash in a battle of the Tours.