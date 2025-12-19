Bryson DeChambeau Breaks Into Tears in New Announcement About His Untold Life Story

Essentials Inside The Story This article is based on the trailer of Bryson DeChambeau's personal docuseries. It also covers the key lessons that Bryson learnt from his father, Jon. Additionally, Bryson also opens up about his memories with Jon DeChambeau.

Like many others who pursue professional golf, Bryson DeChambeau also had a dream. As his mom, Jan DeChambeau, stated, he was 10 or 11 years old, sitting on the couch watching the PGA Tour. That’s when he told her, “Mom, I’m going to be there one day.” 20 years later, he has done so much more already.

In his latest YouTube video titled ‘The YouTube Golf Invitational ($100,000 Prize),’ DeChambeau played a short montage of his journey as a kid growing into golf. It was a trailer of a docu-series about his life.

Narrating his story, DeChambeau tells the audience, “You always think like, you’re so much different 5 years ago. Yeah, there are times when that’s the case, but your true core self never fully changes. You only grow off in the experiences and the environment that you’re a product of. It’s really cool to see that I haven’t changed.”

As a kid, DeChambeau was incredibly inspired by the movie Happy Gilmore. Adam Sandler’s character motivated him to drive the greens while pursuing professional golf. Even today, he pushes his limits on the tee to reach new heights and break new records.

The video gave a glimpse of a teary-eyed DeChambeau before they moved to a clip of a younger version of him hugging his dad. At that moment, the LIV Golf pro said, “Like my dad always said, you just got to keep swimming.”

DeChambeau’s father, Jon DeChambeau, was an accomplished amateur golfer. He later turned to a career in managing golf clubs. He played a huge role in introducing DeChambeau to golf at the age of 7 and encouraging him to follow his dream. Jon passed away in 2022 at the age of 63 due to diabetes and kidney failure.

Bryson DeChambeau was very close to his father. Notably, he also shared some memories of him during a recent podcast. While fans might get to hear them in the docu-series, let’s learn about one of them here.

Bryson DeChambeau’s fondest memory of his father

As mentioned, Bryson DeChambeau shared a great relationship with his father. But he expressed how his father struggled with diabetes since the 90s. That also led to Jon DeChambeau losing both his legs.

As upsetting as that may be, it also turned into one of Bryson’s fondest Thanksgiving memories many years later. The LIV Golf pro revealed how his dad had a great sense of humor when he popped off one of his prosthetic legs and said, “I’m thankful for my new leg.” That caused the room to erupt in laughter.

Hopefully, the docu-series about Bryson DeChambeau gives everyone many more such amazing stories about his life.