Bryson DeChambeau Breaks Silence on Next Steps After LIV Golf Exit Rumors Surfaced

According to the reports, Bryson DeChambeau’s team during the Masters week was busy finding a new league for him. He was even okay with just playing 4 majors and giving more time to YouTube. But his latest statement suggests that he might still be committed to LIV Golf.

“In my opinion, it’s not just some gimmick; it’s like, okay, we’re here to be competitive. We’re still working on a potential contract. I haven’t given up on that, and I think there will be a solution. But as of right now, my job is to help make the league work after this year. I just feel like I have a responsibility. I’ve put a lot of effort into it. So that’s what I’m going to do; we’re going to make this work,” DeChambeau told FlushingIt.

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“Another reason why I’m doing this is not just for myself and the team aspect that I really believe in on the Crushers’ side. It’s for Michael LaSasso. It’s for Caleb Surratt. It’s for Josele Ballester. It’s for David Puig. Jon, Phil, DJ, I, and the guys who have been here from the start, we’re okay. It’s now our responsibility to take care of these kids who believe in us. That’s why I’m really doing it.”

The LIV Golf format has often been criticized for not reflecting the best form of the sport. In fact, when it began, fans had specifically called it gimmick golf packed with innovation. However, O’Neil debunked the belief by ensuring LIV receives authorization from the OWGR. And now DeChambeau has faith that the product can continue to succeed. In fact, the 32-year-old also revealed one of the major factors that drives him to keep pushing for the success of LIV Golf.

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After spending 10 years as a professional golfer, DeChambeau believes it’s his responsibility to lead the way and eventually pass the torch to the youngsters. Most of the names he mentioned have only been a part of the league for a couple of years. LIV Golf hasn’t been able to squeeze out its potential and watch it excel yet. It’s their responsibility to open the world of opportunities for these young players.

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Despite his confidence in the product, DeChambeau’s actions on the course and away from it have hinted at his dissatisfaction with LIV Golf. And that’s why his exit rumors have been in the headlines recently.

Bryson DeChambeau’s actions contradict his words

Bryson DeChambeau certainly gave a strong statement to support LIV Golf’s future. But his recent actions have also strongly suggested that he is not happy with where they are at right now.

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Disgruntled after a shocking early exit from the 2026 Masters Tournament, DeChambeau flew down to Mexico City for LIV Golf’s next adventure. However, coming off the well-curated grass of Augusta National, he wasn’t happy with the poor conditions of the Club de Golf Chapultepec.

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He lost patience over the patchy rough on the course during the second round of the event. Then a poor missed shot left him flabbergasted with the greens. In the end, DeChambeau ended up withdrawing from the tournament because of an injury.

Then the rumors about him looking for investors for a LIV Golf exit came to the surface. Reports suggested that he and his team were looking for sponsors during their trip to Augusta National. The sequence of these actions suggests that he hasn’t been happy with LIV Golf ever since the PIF chaos began. It will be interesting to see if he sticks by his word and remains loyal to Scott O’Neil & Co. in the future.