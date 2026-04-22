Bryson DeChambeau Breaks Silence With Sudden Health Update After Shock LIV Golf Withdrawal

A few days ago, Bryson DeChambeau confirmed his shocking exit from LIV Golf Mexico City 2026 just before the fourth round. Apparently, he unknowingly sustained an injury that made it impossible for him to continue playing. Now, the two-time major winner has finally given us an update about his recovery and next appearance.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I didn’t even hurt myself Saturday. I just felt it get sore on Sunday. I really have no idea. I didn’t do anything. It’s one of those things that, you know, it’s probably stress, but it’ll be fine. I’m getting treated for it. I’m pretty darn confident (about returning for LIV Golf Virginia),” DeChambeau told FlushingIt.

ADVERTISEMENT

At first, it seemed like he was just frustrated with the PIF-LIV Golf situation. Throughout the event, DeChambeau had a lot to complain about the conditions of the course. His eventual exit from the tournament after citing an injury seemed suspicious.

The speculations only got validated further after reports of him plotting a move away from LIV Golf surfaced on social media. Apparently, reports suggested that he and his team were looking for a sponsor to get him away from the league and allow him to play YouTube golf and the four majors. However, DeChambeau clarified that it’s not true with a strong statement about his future in LIV Golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeChambeau told FlushingIt, “I just feel like I have a responsibility. I’ve put a lot of effort into it. So that’s what I’m going to do; we’re going to make this work.”

DeChambeau’s words are far from the rumors that suggested he wanted to leave LIV Golf and was looking for investors during the week at Augusta National.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, DeChambeau will need to sort a few things out before he returns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryson DeChambeau’s troubles on the course in the last couple of weeks

The 2026 Masters Tournament was a disaster for Bryson DeChambeau. Last year, he was in contention to win the Green Jacket after 54 holes. If it weren’t for the blunder on Championship Sunday, he would have been a three-time major winner by now.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his campaign at Augusta National this year was far from his dominating performance in 2025. DeChambeau didn’t even get the opportunity to play the weekend. Shockingly, he missed the cut after a poor display in the first two rounds.

His poor run of form continued in Mexico City, where DeChambeau just couldn’t find any rhythm. After 54 holes, he was sitting at 2-under par. This came as a surprise because the Crushers GC captain had won the last two LIV Golf events.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he may be returning to great fitness, DeChambeau will need to sort out the troubles with his game. He had a particularly terrible time in the bunkers at Augusta National. In fact, the 18th hole disaster on Friday is what confirmed his exit from the major early. DeChambeau shot a triple bogey to go from a safe position to a confirmed missed cut. Maybe working on his sand saves before returning to Virginia might be a wise strategy for the 32-year-old.