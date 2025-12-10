Bryson DeChambeau Confides in Kai Trump About Dealing With Constant Criticism

Going from one of the most hated figures in golf to a beloved star in the sport is not easy. But Bryson DeChambeau was able to achieve that. There was a time fans criticized him for seeming arrogant due to his unique approach towards the sport. But their perception of him has changed today. And Kai Trump tried to understand how DeChambeau was able to bring that change.

In her latest vlog on YouTube, which was focused on her school project, she asked the LIV Golf pro if it has been easier to deal with the criticism over time.

DeChambeau told Trump, “It’s gotten easier because I’ve become more authentic. I’ve become more of myself. The more you become yourself and just be yourself out there, not trying to be anybody different, not trying to play a character.”

The Crushers GC captain was always questioned about his scientific approach to golf. His rivalry with fan favorite Brooks Koepka also didn’t do him any favors. But one thing that DeChambeau always did was that he didn’t try to pretend to be someone else. And that’s what he elaborated on further.

“Being more of yourself allows you to take on that criticism, take on the obligations a lot easier. Because you’re not trying to play a character, you’re not trying to play somebody different than yourself. That’s the one thing that I recommend to people who are starting to become successful is be more authentically yourself. If you can do that, you can’t go wrong with where you’re going to be in life and where you’re going to go in life.”