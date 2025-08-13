Bryson DeChambeau Declares Scottie Scheffler the First Since Tiger Woods to Perfect This Technique

If there is any golfer who is chasing Tiger Woods‘s incredible feats right now, it’s certainly Scottie Scheffler. Whether it is the big cat’s record of most weeks as world #1, or most PGA Tour wins, Mr. Inevitable is lining himself up to achieve all those goals, even if they happen many years down the line. Scheffler’s growth and success have been so incredible that even his rivals can’t help but admit that he is the best golfer right now. In fact, even LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau was not afraid to admit that Scottie is the next best thing in golf since Tiger.

In an interview with Pat McAfee on his namesake show on YouTube, the Crushers GC captain dropped in for a great conversation about golf and his role in President Donald Trump’s office, during one of the segments. DeChambeau started talking about Scheffler’s impact on the sport. He said, “He’s got the best spin and distance control I’ve ever seen. He controls the golf ball, from a spin perspective, so much better than everybody else. If you’re 175 yards out and it’s 10 miles into the wind, he knows how to control the flight and spin to get that ball to land right next to the wall every time.”

Scheffler’s lethal ability with the iron has certainly been a critical aspect of his gameplay. His approach shots have given him the edge over everyone else in many tournaments and helped him win most of his titles. While the world #1 has gradually improved in his putting and off the driver, he has certainly mastered the art of iron-play that has helped him stand out over the last 4 years. This season alone, while Scheffler hasn’t ranked high in many other aspects of his game, he is the best on the PGA Tour when it comes to approach shots in 2025.

Starting to draw parallels, DeChambeau added, “His distance control is the best since Tiger. Probably, since Tiger, he’s the best that we’ve seen.” In his prime, Woods also had this uncanny habit of landing his approach shot incredibly close to the pin. YouTube is loaded it innumerable iron plays of the maestro’s incredible strokes as he ran through various fields with his amazing accuracy. While Scheffler doesn’t get as close as the legend, he still gets close enough to give himself a huge advantage against the field. His 17 PGA Tour wins in 4 years prove that.

McAfee also jumped into the conversation as he inquired that while every golfer knows what they need to hit and how they need to hit it, only Scheffler knows how to place it better than everybody else. DeChambeau confessed, “Yeah, he does. I think he works really hard on his landing distances. How far they go in different wind conditions and whatnot. Cause we’re changing every single week.”

Considering the dynamic schedule of the PGA Tour, you have to work with different weather conditions all through the year. Starting from The Sentry in Hawaii, which has extremely windy conditions. Other courses don’t have that much wind or are surrounded by tall trees that restrict ball movement. So the approach to those courses changes. Scheffler has been able to find success in all kinds of conditions due to his ability to adapt. His domination at Royal Portrush proved that.

The Open 2025 was an eye-opener for many fans when it came to the comparisons between Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods. Maybe they are more alike than many would like to admit.

The Open 2025: Opening new doors to the Scottie Scheffler & Tiger Woods debate

Tiger Woods was known for being a dominant force on the course. His hard-hitting style often helped him outdrive his opponents out of tournaments. However, the big cat’s grit and ability were put to the test at Royal Liverpool, where power play would have been his downfall. Instead, he chose a more modest response of ditching his driver and sticking to his iron for nearly all of the 4 rounds. That proved to be a winning strategy; he beat Chris DiMarco and the rest of the field by 2 strokes.

Scottie Scheffler achieved something similar at Royal Portrush. While he didn’t take the unique approach of Woods, his domination was also reliant on excellent iron play. In the end, the world #1 won The Open 2025 by 4 strokes. Towards the end of the tournament, Scheffler didn’t have any real competition for the title, and he enjoyed quite a comfortable win.