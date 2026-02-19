Bryson DeChambeau Defends 14-Year-Old Golfer Criticized for His Swing: ‘Most Important Thing…’

WESTFIELD, IN – AUGUST 15: LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the first round of LIV Golf Indianapolis on August 15, 2025, at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 15 LIV Golf Indianapolis EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25081550

Being the face of LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau always has to shoulder the responsibility of representing the league in a positive way. Fortunately for Scott O’Neil & Co., it comes naturally to DeChambeau. He has often found unique ways to give back to the golf community for all the love and support he receives. And he did something similar to a young golf fan who is also working on his swing, just like him.

Responding to a 14-year-old junior golfer, Vicente Lizana Gallastegui, DeChambeau said, “Vicente, what’s up, my man. I hope all is well. I see all your golf swings on Instagram, and I think they are awesome, man. You have just got to keep pushing forward.”

“Don’t worry about what anybody says. You just focus on yourself and just get one percent better each day. Just have fun, man. The most important thing is to have fun. Do what you enjoy and do what makes you feel comfortable and feel good when you swing your golf club. That’s it. Hopefully will see you soon, buddy.”

The reason DeChambeau decided to comment on Gallastegui’s swing is that the young golfer is a huge fan of the LIV Golf pro. The 14-year-old tries to imitate his swing and often tags him in his captions. Unfortunately, he faces heavy criticism from his followers for trying to replicate the two-time U.S. Open champion.

Supporters always ask him to change his swing. Some are hate comments while others are more constructive, like, “This kid would be so much better if he stopped trying to be like Bryson and figured out his own swing.”

Considering how much criticism the 14-year-old has been receiving, it’s understandable why DeChambeau stepped in to drop a motivational message. In fact, Joaquin Niemann also reshared the post on his story, calling the Crushers GC captain a “Class act.”

This is not the first time DeChambeau has directly interacted with a fan.

Bryson DeChambeau’s kind gestures towards his fans

As mentioned, Bryson DeChambeau has always found ways to show kindness towards his supporters. Whether it’s by going out of his way to sign autographs or spending more time to take pictures, he doesn’t mind spending time with his fans.

Last month, he collaborated with Google to shoot a special video. That saw him interact with a fan who was unaware of his presence on a golf course. DeChambeau putted a hole with the fan before sharing a picture with him as a souvenir.

Additionally, back in August 2025, after losing the Team Championship, a disappointed DeChambeau was still seen interacting with the fans. He stayed back after the event to sign autographs and take pictures. That just goes to show his genuine appreciation of the support he receives, even when he is beaten on the fairway.