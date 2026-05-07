Bryson DeChambeau Delivers Concerning Health Update After Strong LIV Golf Opening Round

After refusing to return to the PGA Tour, citing the uncertain situation, Bryson DeChambeau is still loyal to LIV Golf. But after an excellent first round in Virginia, it seems his situation on the fairway is uncertain. The two-time U.S. Open winner seems to be nursing a shocking injury.

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As tweeted by LIV Golf, DeChambeau told Rumford, “It’s struggling a bit, unfortunately. The wrist is feeling better. I’ve had some shoulder stuff since, shoot, the Ryder Cup. I don’t know what happened. It’s been trained. It’s been treated. We’ve worked on it. We’ve done a bunch of stuff, MRIs. It’s all been fine. It’s been eking at me for quite a while.”

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DeChambeau was struggling to perform at Bethpage. While he did underperform in the 2025 Ryder Cup, there were no reports of him playing through an injury. However, it seems that the 32-year-old had trouble with his wrist and shoulders, which had been lingering since late last year. And the injuries just relapsed in Virginia. But this wasn’t the first time he feared they would appear.

“When I won those two events, I was waking up every day, uh-oh, is it going to hurt today? It’s a little bit of overuse. I’m grinding to figure it out. Today wasn’t that bad. I didn’t think it was too terrible. You saw me move my arm up a little bit today, just trying to make sure it didn’t give out. I was proud of the way I fought out there, not hitting it my best. I’ve got to go work on that. It’s close. It’s not that far off. It’s just I’ve got to line some stuff up. I’ve been protecting a lot this arm, trying to not get it over too much. It is what it is.”

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The Crushers GC captain won consecutive events back in March in two weeks in a row. He first captured the LIV Golf Singapore 2026 title with a score of 14-under par. DeChambeau followed that up with a 26-under par to grab LIV Golf South Africa.

While the record is great, his concerns during those events seem alarming. Having to wake up every day worried about injuring yourself must be stressful. Yet, he managed to maintain his momentum and bag two titles and lock in second place in the LIV Golf individual leaderboard.

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However, DeChambeau did finally show clear signs of struggle due to injury months after he claimed it actually began.

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Bryson DeChambeau’s injury goes from bad to worse

Before playing at the Club de Golf Chapultepec, Bryson DeChambeau was able to successfully hide the fact that he was injured from the reporters. But the trip to Mexico City really pushed him to the edge. And he finally showed signs of clear damage.

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DeChambeau was frustrated, flustered, and distraught by everything that happened in LIV Golf Mexico City. A poor lie in a patchy rough got on his nerves as he questioned the condition of the course. Missing a short putt made him think that the green was playing tricks on him.

After two rounds of struggle, the two-time major winner finally gave up on the penultimate day of the event. He withdrew from the tournament after the conclusion of 54 holes, citing a wrist injury. Perhaps that was the first clear sign of his declining health condition.