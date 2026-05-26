Bryson DeChambeau Fires Defiant Response After Being Labeled “the Worst” Ahead of $30M LIV Event

Love him or hate him, Bryson DeChambeau has never been the one to blend into the background. From transforming his body to redefining power off the tee, he has spent years turning heads. With every headline, debate, and viral moment, the conversation around him seems to grow louder, and he refuses to let his main goal fade.

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“I respect everybody’s opinion on me. I respect everybody who says that I’m the worst thing for golf or I’m the best thing for golf. It’s okay,” DeChambeau told the media ahead of the $30 M LIV Golf Korea. “The reality is, I’m so focused on what I can do for the game that somebody saying something online or to me personally in my face is not going to distract me from the mission that I have. I hope you can understand that my goal is bigger than just winning every tournament every single week.”

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For DeChambeau, golf has always been a medium to inspire the youth. And he has tried to do so for many years now. Even when he initially joined LIV Golf, he had spoken about trying to get land to create an academy for junior golfers and grow the sport of PLDA Long Drive. Growing the game and helping kids has always been a passion. A passion that also helps him release anger.

His YouTube channel has also become one of the mediums he is using to get people to love golf. He has a community of over 2.5 million subscribers there, and he does fun challenges, making the game of golf fun and accessible for everyone. Sure, he still wants to compete and win, but he continues to know that his mission to grow golf is an important one.

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“Do I want to win every week? 100 percent. Do I care about the game sometimes more than my own life? Yeah. Because I see what it can do for people’s lives. That’s ultimately why I care so much, and I’m so passionate, and I want the best for everybody. So when people are saying these things about me, I know my mission. I know what I’m here to do. Sometimes it’s tough to see, but sometimes it’s an inspiration for me. Fuels positive fire in my stomach. I hope that I can look over and see a kid looking up, smiling at me, so I can go sign an autograph because that is what makes me come back every day.”

The eagerness to help the younger generation stems from a special childhood memory.

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At 11 years old, DeChambeau attended a charity event at Riverbend Golf Club (now Dragonfly) in California. After hitting three nerve-wracking drives in front of professionals like Arnold Palmer and Annika Sörenstam, every pro came over, signed his hat, and told him, “We’ll see you out there one day.” This moment fueled his dedication to the ssport andnow motivates him to spend hours signing autographs and engaging with kids today.

The fans always come first for DeChambeau. And he does seem to take their feedback to heart. While his goals may not align with their views, he has always known the direction of his career path. When he was asked about the possibility of returning to the PGA Tour in February 2024, DeChambeau was candid with the media.

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“For sure, I’d love to help out the communities. That is something I’ve always wanted to do, whether it be the Shriners, where I’ve won, or Arnold Palmer or Jack Nicklaus; his event is supporting those communities, which is something I’m massively a fan of.”

Imago May 10, 2026; Sterling, Virginia, USA; Bryson DeChambeau hits from a fairway during the final round of LIV Golf Virginia golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jack Power-Imagn Images

Sure, now the 2x US Open winner can’t anticipate the result of every tournament beforehand. Every event he plays, his priority is to ensure he reaches the cup as quickly as possible. Whether he wins or loses is something he can’t control. All he can do is deliver his best and hope for a great result.

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Right now, there are other complex situations he’s involved in at the moment that might distract him from his pursuit of returning to form in the majors. And Scott O’Neil would be hoping that DeChambeau is all in on it.

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The LIV Golf CEO would want Bryson DeChambeau to focus on the survival of the league

LIV Golf seems like it is dwindling into nothingness with each passing week. Until something is finalized, another season for the Saudi-based league seems highly unlikely. In such uncertain times, Scott O’Neil is trying his best to bring it back to life. And he will need the support of Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm to do so.

Rahm is hopeful that the LIV Golf executives will fix what’s broken about the league in the near future. He admitted that he is committed to doing all he can on the golf course to make sure the product looks good on paper.

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Despite receiving harsh criticism from Eamon Lynch, DeChambeau is also trying his best to promote the league and stay loyal to it. He has brushed off any idea from the media that suggested he might switch back to the PGA Tour. That shows his level of commitment.

While they have verbally shown their support, O’Neil might ask more from them in the near future. He and his team have been pitching an interesting schedule overhaul of 10 events to prospective investors since last Thursday. The LIV Golf executives are seeking a $350 million investment from them for a season of the league. If someone bites, then Rahm, DeChambeau, & Co. will have to completely change their LIV Golf schedule for the season. They might need to play more events, which might collide with their existing plans.

With the U.S. Open coming up in the next few weeks, he would be motivated to improve his form. Whether that reflects in the upcoming LIV Golf event or if DeChambeau will be in contention for his third U.S. Open title in June is yet to be seen.