Bryson DeChambeau Gives Away Phil Mickelson’s Next Career Move as Retirement Rumor Looms

As 14 LIV golfers get ready to tee off at Oakmont Country Club, the biggest storyline is that this might be Phil Mickelson’s last chance at the prestigious Grand Slam. Yeah, the 54-year-old, who has inspired a generation of left-handed golfers like Akshay Bhatia, might be making his last appearance at the US Open. His retirement rumors have been looming around for months. He has clarified that he’ll hang up his clubs if his team, HyFlyers GC, feels he isn’t adding value. While he has mentioned that he will be more than happy to take a mentor/non-playing captain role, it seems he also has some other plans. Bryson DeChambeau recently revealed them in a candid conversation.

Sitting down in a press conference for the 2025 U.S. Open, the 31-year-old was asked, “Have any of your peers, your playing peers, come to you for advice on how to start a YouTube account?” Being a famous content creator as well, DeChambeau has gained a level of expertise that many of his peers are still adapting to. So it seems fair that he would be considered the guiding light for them to step into the field.

To this, Bryson replied, “Phil. Phil Mickelson has been one of the only ones to do that. Jon Rahm has talked to me a little bit about it. He’s busy with his family, and I totally respect that, admire that. Phil has been extremely interested. He sees that as also a viable option for commercialization, the future, inspiration, education, and entertainment. He did a short game series back in the day. He knows what teaching means to the public. So he’s been the one that’s talked to me a lot about that, and it’s been fun to help a little bit, and now he has Grant Horvat, and it’s been great getting to help him a little bit.”



While he may be giving up his pursuit of individual achievements, Mickelson is still eager to contribute to the sport’s future as he always has. Phil has always wanted to motivate the next generation of golfers to do better. And being a content creator suits him perfectly, as he has the charisma and following to pull it off well. Speaking of his dynamic with Mickelson, DeChambeau also said, “It’s so funny because he’s taught me a bunch in short game, so we kind of exchange ideas in that role. He teaches me a couple of things out of the bunker and wedges, and I’m like, ‘All right, here’s something we do for our channel that makes it a little more interesting.’ Kind of fun stuff. It’s fun.”

Apart from being known for his excellent record, Lefty is also known for his outstanding short game. He gave everyone another glimpse at it in LIV Golf Virginia last week when he scored a ‘miracle chip’ that left everyone in awe. For him to guide DeChambeau on his short game could only mean trouble for every other top golfer, as the Crushers GC captain already has an excellent long game.

Bryson DeChambeau’s statement piqued the interest of the reporters, as one of them inquired about the advice Bryson gave Phil for starting his YouTube account. To this, he replied, “Well, first off, I said, you can be yourself. You have that creative control to be yourself, and I think that’s what’s so beautiful about it. You hire the right team around you that understands you, and it frees you up to be yourself, one. I said, “Two, you can do the content that you want to do.” Anything you want to do, you can do it. Then, three, listen to the people in the comments section. Go through them, read them all, and see what they want from you. Those are the things that we look at the most.”

Mickelson’s quirky personality has already won over the golf world; the hilarious commercial for Mizzen+Main is a prime example of that. To this day, fans share how much they love watching the video once in a while to get a laugh. So, for him to be himself and work on the content he likes to do are great suggestions for someone like Lefty. Lastly, understanding what the people want through their comments also gives the creators some insight into how they should plan their content. That’s another vital tip for anyone who is starting in the field.

via Getty TROON, SCOTLAND – JULY 21: Phil Mickelson of the United States reacts on the 18th green during day four of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 21, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Interestingly, Phil Mickelson has already been doing that in the few videos he has created. Let’s take a look at the success he has achieved so far on YouTube.

Phil Mickelson channels the content creator in Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau is undoubtedly a YouTube superstar. He picked up a lot of fame and fortune as a content creator ever since his collaboration with President Donald Trump. But he, too, hasn’t been able to strike a chord with the audience when he is teaming up with his Crushers GC mates. They have put out 272 videos and only gained 70.1K fans so far. That’s quite underwhelming compared to what Phil Mickelson has achieved.

The Phil Mickelson & the HyFlyers YouTube channel has already garnered many followers. So far, they have only posted 19 videos that include the likes of Grant Horvat, Jon Rahm, John Daly, and many more influential individuals. And many of those videos have gained over 1.5 million views. Overall, the channel has 333k subscribers, which is nearly 5 times what the Crushers GC have managed. Just goes to show that Phil Mickelson is already set up to start his second career.