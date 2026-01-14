Bryson DeChambeau Has Bad News for LIV Golf & PGA Tour as He Considers Alternate Career Path

With Brooks Koepka‘s reinstatement, Bryson DeChambeau was also given the option to return to the PGA Tour. Brian Rolapp gave him, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith until February 2, 2026, to decide whether they wanted to come back. However, DeChambeau’s mind seems to have something else on his mind, and it doesn’t even include LIV Golf.

NUCLR GOLF shared an interview featuring the Crushers GC captain, considering a realistic third option. Speaking about YouTube golf, DeChambeau said, “That’s an incredibly viable option, I’ll tell you that. During the course record series and playing Break 50, it does keep me quite dialed in for tournament golf. That’s why I do it right before competition.”

DeChambeau posts content on his YouTube during the off-season as well. However, most of his videos are shot at venues where he’s scheduled to play events. A great example would be his ‘The World’s Hardest Golf Course: Oakmont Country Club’ video that was posted days before the 2025 U.S. Open. That allowed him not only to shoot the content but also to get a fair assessment of the course.

DeChambeau continued, “It’s a possibility. Financial opportunities are there. Excited to see what comes into the future.” With 2.5 million subscribers and over 500 million views, he has one of the most successful golf content channels in the world. Considering his popularity, he also gets quite a lot of sponsorship deals through that. So it’s certainly a financially viable option for the 2-time major winner.