Bryson DeChambeau Has Five Words for Stephen Curry’s Golf & It’s Not What You Expected

Essentials Inside The Story Bryson opens up about Curry's Golf

Break 50 Video ft. Stephen Curry

Bryson vs Curry on Court

There are few in the world who can match Bryson DeChambeau‘s ability with the driver. Maybe Rory McIlroy can come close, but the Crushers GC captain might still beat him on his day. However, DeChambeau revealed that there is one non-golfer who hits it longer than him. And it came as quite a surprise.

DeChambeau joined the Bryan Bros YouTube channel for a round of golf. As they were heading to the green of the first hole at the Cowboys Golf Club, Wesley Bryan asked him about his recent Break 50 episode with Stephen Curry. That’s when DeChambeau admitted, “He played better than me.” He then added, “He probably could have beaten me that day.”

The video got more than 6 million views and was one of the most successful Break 50 episodes. DeChambeau also told Bryan, “Steph Curry was unbelievable. The best golf he’s ever played is what he told me and told everybody.”

While Curry is certainly an excellent NBA player, he’s also an exceptional golfer. Many still fondly remember his ace at the 2023 American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe. He also hit a 40-yard putt in the same event. Both these shots, combined with his consistent performance, helped him win the ACC title in 2023 and bag the $125,000.

In the Break 50 episode released on October 15, Curry played some excellent irons and drives to help give DeChambeau easy scoring opportunities. He ended up scoring the birdie putt on the 18th hole. He and DeChambeau ended the round with a score of 23-under par, needing just 49 strokes to complete the 18 holes.

Stephen Curry did not dominate just the golf course against Bryson DeChambeau. They also had another face-off outside the LIV Golf pro’s comfort zone. And once again, DeChambeau wasn’t ready for what Curry had to offer.

Stephen Curry is beating Bryson DeChambeau on the course and the court

Apart from their battle at the Lake Merced Golf Club, where they broke 50, Stephen Curry and Bryson DeChambeau also faced off on the court. Only this time, instead of teaming up, they went against each other.

DeChambeau was confident he could make the NBA legend move. “Steph, are you ready?” he asked, challenging him to take him down. But playing a game he has mastered, Curry was also prepared for anything the LIV Golf pro threw at him. He looked at the camera and said, “It’s gonna be quick.”

The rules were simple; it was a best-of-three contest between the two stars. And to no one’s surprise, Stephen Curry made all three baskets in a matter of seconds before taunting Bryson DeChambeau with “Get out of here.” Curry walked off the camera, and DeChambeau was left looking confused about how it ended so quickly. Then again, the NBA star had warned him that it was going to be quick.